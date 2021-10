Bigg Boss 15 is proving to be a bumpy ride for Jay Bhanushali. The actor-host seems to be losing his cool a lot on the show. People are furious as he has abused Pratik Sehajpal's mother on more than one occasion. Yesterday, there was a segment where we could hear Karan Kundrra saying that he is not very happy with how Jay Bhanushali is going on the show. This promo left Mahhi Vij upset. She felt like he backstabbed Jay and posted a comment under the promo on the official saying 'kya auratgiri hai'. This was not liked by social media who pointed out that Jay Bhanushali was the father of a daughter and a husband. This is how people reacted to it.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz pens encouraging words as brother Umar Riaz suffers a head injury during a task; 'You give something up...'

Mooh pe bhi baat karega ma'am poora promo aur episode dekha karo

And what is aurat giri? Aisi hi auraton ki wajah se problems hoti hain. Soch sudharo, Zubaan sambhalo!

What you & #JayBhanushali are doing is really not expected

DISAPPOINTMENTS! #MahhiVij #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/JAHSWV1lNG — Yash Dwivedi (@YashDwivedi25) October 13, 2021

Language #Mahhivij ???? atleast #KaranKundrra is doing something playing very well and don't u remember washroom wale incident k bad kaise acha banne k liye jay nishan k pas gaya tha bina kuch kiye great ban raha tha — cutie s (@ssweety22) October 14, 2021

#Mahhivij i really wanna ask you,you are an aurat too. Do you also backstab or talk behind people's back??? I cannot believe you people are such big celebrities and this your language and thinking! #JayBhanushali #BigBoss15 pic.twitter.com/PdAO3I8Zkf — Dr.Shivani Malviya (@drshivani1401) October 13, 2021

Wht do u mean auratgiri ? Nd u called urself a aurat wahh!. Bahar khud aurato ko insult kar rahi hai

Nd andar iska muhh bola pati kisiki bhi maa bahan ko gali de Raha hai shamless ppl! ?

Karan is far better thn ur muhh bola pati! Atleast he respects women!#KaranKundrra #BB15 pic.twitter.com/EzYVy14yAq — Karan kundra fangirl ? (@captaink1111) October 13, 2021

This is not the first time Mahhi Vij has said something controversial. The actress is known to be quite frank. Jay Bhanushali has also said that he is not going to tolerate some things no matter what the situation is.