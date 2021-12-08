Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss was quite interesting. The fight between and Abhijit Bichukale was pretty entertaining. It all started when , Rakhi Sawant, Nishat Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were discussing about Abhijit saying Rakhi ‘bhaade ka pati lekar aayi’ hai. After some time, Rakhi said she will take Abhijit’s class. Abhijit was resting on his bed. At the door, Rakhi shouted at him and asked him to come out. She threw a chair on the ground in anger and told Abhijit that he gives gaalis to everyone. “Tune kis hisaab se bola ki mera pati bhaade ka hai?” asked Rakhi. Abhijit told Rakhi that woh mazaak kar raha tha. She called him a bhaade ka tattu. She even threw suitcases of some contestants on the ground. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 66, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal loses his cool as Rashami Desai saves Karan Kundraa from nominations, Rakhi Sawant blasts Abhijit Bichukale

Abhijit said that that is what the host also stated. Rakhi replied that Salaman never said anything of that sort. She even stood up on Abhijit's bed with her shoes on. Abhijit later apologised to Rakhi after Pratik and other contestants tell him that he was wrong.

Rakhi was still angry. "Maine chaar baar shaadi ki hai, lekin honeymoon tak nahin manaya," she said. Now, we don't know the four patis of Rakhi. She was a part of Rakhi ka Swayamwar back in 2009. It was won by Elesh Parujanwala. But they didn't marry when the show was on. Maybe they had a secret marriage later.

Whatever be the case, credit must be given to Rakhi for trying to entertain the audience with her antics. Meanwhile, as the sanchalak, she saved Rajiv and nominated Karan Kundrra. In another round, she saved Rajiv and nominated Nishant.