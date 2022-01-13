Bigg Boss 15 is having its share of heated rivalries. Yesterday, the dirtiest catfight of the season happened between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. The former told her in no uncertain times that she is being favoured on the show highlighting how she got to be a part for three times. Now, fans of Shamita Shetty have shared a clip. In the clip, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are talking about Shamita Shetty in the VIP room. In the video, her speech is muted. Fans are wondering what did Tejasswi Prakash say that it got muted. Some are claiming that it is an edited video. Take a look at the same. Even Kamya Panjabi reacted with shock on it... Also Read - Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi for being rushed and rash to get celeb clicks - watch video

Well dosti karne ke liye ya sone ke liye, Shamita kisi bhi baat ke liye mari nahi jaa rahi hai! Its such a wrong thing to say, this n a lot of other things that teja kept saying was not required n not in a good taste! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 13, 2022

Here is the unaltered video I have personally downloaded. Not sent to me from any fandom.

It’s looks like #TejasswiPrakash did say it!

Otherwise why did #BiggBoss15 mute it or why would #KaranKundrra react like that? https://t.co/LrXpT8THBA pic.twitter.com/nY7pzCpOCP — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 13, 2022

The fact that Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash to not say such things has made people suspicious on what was exactly said. Some people feel if it was indeed dosti then no one would have muted it. Take a look at some of the reactions on the same...

Dosti karne ke liye , it’s very clear ! Not sone ke liye ! Any one can tell . It’s not some ke liye ! Ando. Look carefully. https://t.co/GTg3V9DPaK — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 13, 2022

Bcoz Karan used the F word while talking and it overlapped . But see her lip , clearly said dosti karne ke liye https://t.co/ZEeULtKZx0 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 13, 2022

As we can see, Gauahar Khan has defended Tejasswi Prakash saying that the Swaragini actress did not say anything of that sort. But fans have doubts. It is not unusual to see rival fandoms spread false narratives to demean opponents. This is happening since Bigg Boss 11.

Blind hatred man ?....plz hear this video clearly nd tweet??..#TejasswiPrakash #TejRan https://t.co/wGIYVGKtEI — TEJRAN ki DEEWANI ✨❤️ (@priyachowdhary_) January 13, 2022

Sone or no sone! Ds season she has character assassinated Shamita many time e1 karan she set narrative!! Untill now creatives didn’t show it on main episode except for yesterday in order protect teja image!! Follow below video of cunning Teja!! clearly used word kone & bathroom! pic.twitter.com/8DYG480dRl — Explorer (@Rahulmorre) January 13, 2022

Correct Andy.

Besides she already said the word dosti before that where BB didn't mute it. So it's obvious she said something degrading. STOP ACCUSING SHAMITA — beachpeach (@beachpeachz) January 13, 2022

Pehele toh tum log reviewers kese bangaye yarr! 3-4 mahene sab contestants ko dekhte ho epi LF me and still don't know how one can be? #TejasswiPrakash no matter what won't cross her lines in anyway,ye likhke lelo

She didn't use any bad words throughout the journey ab kya karegi! — Riya ;) (@RiyaXTweets) January 13, 2022

Well, let us see if Salman Khan addresses the matter on Weekend Ka Vaar. It will bring a lot of clarity on what did actually happen!