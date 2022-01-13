Bigg Boss 15 is having its share of heated rivalries. Yesterday, the dirtiest catfight of the season happened between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. The former told her in no uncertain times that she is being favoured on the show highlighting how she got to be a part for three times. Now, fans of Shamita Shetty have shared a clip. In the clip, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are talking about Shamita Shetty in the VIP room. In the video, her speech is muted. Fans are wondering what did Tejasswi Prakash say that it got muted. Some are claiming that it is an edited video. Take a look at the same. Even Kamya Panjabi reacted with shock on it... Also Read - Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi for being rushed and rash to get celeb clicks - watch video
The fact that Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash to not say such things has made people suspicious on what was exactly said. Some people feel if it was indeed dosti then no one would have muted it. Take a look at some of the reactions on the same... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash and more — Relatives of these contestants are taking social media by storm
As we can see, Gauahar Khan has defended Tejasswi Prakash saying that the Swaragini actress did not say anything of that sort. But fans have doubts. It is not unusual to see rival fandoms spread false narratives to demean opponents. This is happening since Bigg Boss 11. Also Read - TV TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa again takes a flying start, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains ratings, Imlie witnesses another drop
Well, let us see if Salman Khan addresses the matter on Weekend Ka Vaar. It will bring a lot of clarity on what did actually happen!
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.