Bigg Boss 15 makers MUTE Tejasswi Prakash's words? Shamita Shetty fans share clip of an alleged distasteful conversation between Karan Kundrra and her

Bigg Boss 15: Fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are up in arms after a leaked clip shared by VJ Andy and Kamya Panjabi go viral on Twitter