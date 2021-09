Bigg Boss 15 is starting soon. Fans of Neha Bhasin are upset that they cannot see the singer on the show. Some people are saying that the makers have given repeated chances to someone like Shamita Shetty but Neha Bhasin did not get a berth despite giving content to Bigg Boss OTT. Yesterday, Neha Bhasin was trending on social media. Fans want to see her too. In fact, she also told her fans to message the channel and makers if they wish to see her on the show. Shamita Shetty will be making her third appearance on Bigg Boss with BB15. In fact, buzz is that Raqesh Bapat will be joining her too. This is how people are reacting to this... Also Read - 'After reading all the negative comments a part of me wanted to die', reveals Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin in an emotional note

Absolutely. Brain with beauty seems out if style.

We want rare people like #nehabhasin on top#nehaBhasinforbb15 — Nidhi Gupta (@Nidhiup33) September 27, 2021

Wo jo ha ander aor baher se haseen

Hume chahyee bb15 m #NehaBhasin #NehaBhasinForBB15 pic.twitter.com/R0mwXhYt8z — biggboss15fan (@FatzBiggBoss15) September 27, 2021

What the fuck What's wrong with @BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpal sacrificed his win over being participate in #BiggBoss15 and now news are coming #NishantBhat #ShamitaShetty are confirmed and #RaqeshBapat and #DivyaAggarwal are to be confirmed. Bc yeh natak kyu briefcase ka? — Bade Aaram Se (@aaram_se) September 28, 2021

For the first time in history of mankind, jungle survival kits shall have Gluten free breads, vegan butter, organic Idli and cholesterol free make-up for some contestant. #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 — ?Zara?? (@BiasedBiggBoss) September 28, 2021

Eijazz left after 15 weeks. 12 seasons tak 15 weeks mein show khatam ho jaate the. You left towards the end, now they can't give you another chance. Coz you lived & finished the entire season.#ShamitaShetty #ShamitasTribe — ? ✰ ?????? ? (@AwaaraMajnu) September 28, 2021

We can see that people are divided over the whole thing. Both Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin have built strong fan bases. Let us see what happens on the show from now on!