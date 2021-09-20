While Bigg Boss OTT has just concluded with Divya Agarwal lifting the trophy and taking home Rs 25 lakhs, the 15th season of the controversial reality is set to start from October 2 and fans are quite kicked to see back as the host. While Pratik Sehajpal will be a part of this season, there were rumours that even Mohsin Khan and Manav Gohil will enter the show. In fact, there were reports that the makers have paid a huge sum of Rs 4 crore to Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to participate in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Thankfully, both the TV stars Mohsin and Manav Gohil have clarified the news and said that they are not participating the show. Mohsin shared a picture of him on his Insta-story and wrote, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Man, I'm very shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best..and a blessed weekend ahead...inshaallah." On the other hand, Manav Gohil told News 18, "I'm not doing Bigg Boss this year also. I've been getting a lot of calls and messages on social media about this, but no, the fact is I'm right now busy shooting for something else. I'm not a part of Bigg Boss 15."

As per the reports, the show will have a jungle theme this season with a lot of twists and turns. Bigg Boss 15 will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm, with Weekend Ka Vaar airing at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. So, are you excited for the new season of Bigg Boss? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.