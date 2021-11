Bigg Boss 15 is making news for the TejRan chemistry. While the romance of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has not contributed much to the ratings, it is a topic of discussion for shippers. Today, a new video has come where we can see Tejasswi Prakash going to wake up Karan Kundrra in the morning. She does it as a rule. Karan Kundrra drags her closer to him as usual. Tejasswi Prakash is seen digging her head into her face. The two look too cute together. TejRan are thrilled to see such early morning romance between the two. They also noticed how Jay Bhanushali is observing them from one corner. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's wedding pics go viral; Ridhi Dogra SLAMS Vishal Kotian's comment on Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty's relationship and more

Yooo Jay’s face at the end is epic hahahaahah I am dying ???? #TejRan — Sana - JasLy and Tejran ? (@jaslyislove) November 11, 2021

I think they both realised Jay is in the background and broke off quickly but Gawd that was Hot #tejran — Bigg Boss Buff (@BiggBos37157397) November 11, 2021

Jay married hoke bhi single feel kr rha h ?? — Notyourbabygirl (@girlyyy_99) November 11, 2021

Did you see Jay standing there and watching them ??? #TejRan — champa’s Kundri ✨ (@scribblynotes_2) November 11, 2021

We can see that fans have a very funny reaction to this. Jay Bhanushali has been teasing both the couples inside the house. Many pointed out that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra became conscious once they realised that he was watching over them. What do you feel about this!