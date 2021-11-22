Yesterday, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was in town. She made quite a few explosive statements about what is happening. Slamming the makers, she said that no action is taken against those who have a connection with the channel. Afsana Khan said that Simba Nagpal is being saved even though he does nothing inside the house. She confirmed that he had pushed Umar Riaz into the swimming pool. She also said that she loves Umar Riaz dearly and he is a brother. Talking about her fights with Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan said that she was still upset. In fact, she went on a rant and said the actress is like her paairr ki jutti. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang, Paras Chhabra, Donal Bisht - 7 names doing the rounds as wild cards for Salman Khan's show

Where are the so called celebs who were defending this filthy woman saying her medical condition wasnt ok when she cursed SHAMITA in BB So is she going through panic attacks right now also while saying all this again ? SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN and everyone who supports her Filth! pic.twitter.com/ksOZsXlkan — Homo Sapien (@ViralHomoSapien) November 21, 2021

We know that the two had a huge fight. In that fight, she said that Shamita Shetty was a flop actress. She got quite abusive too. The lady also gave it back to Afsana Khan. During the mental breakdown, Shamita Shetty called her a mental person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Has Afsana Khan returned to Mumbai for a meeting with the channel creatives for a comeback on Salman Khan's show?

Afsana Khan has been busy with her music after her exit. Let us see if she comes back to the show or not in some capacity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai declares Tejasswi Prakash the WINNER of Salman Khan's show; here's what she said