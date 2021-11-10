Last weekend, we saw the eliminations of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer from Bigg Boss 15. The two lovebirds had to bid adieu to the show where they met and fell in love. Everyone was surprised when the two fell in love within the span of a week. Even the housemates teased them immensely for this jhatpat love story. But the two maintained that they had feelings for one another. Viewers slammed Bigg Boss 15 makers when the kissing promos were released. They called it cringeworthy. Now, in an interview to India TV Miesha Iyer has responded to this barrage of criticism. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Have low TRPs of Salman Khan's show forced makers to cut short the stipulated six months? The season to get over before February 2022?

The Ace Of Space contestant said that she felt she was misunderstood by the viewers. The young lady said that she is a new age woman who does not believe in suppressing her feelings just because of what people will think. Miesha Iyer said she wanted to express her love and she did it in front of the cameras. She said that she was aware of the double standards that existed for women. Miesha pointed out that the people who are lamenting that 'It's a family show' are the same ones who go and watch movies with actors kissing on screen and are okay about it. She asked why is it wrong when the same happens in real life? "And I'm doing it with my boyfriend, not with someone's neighbour. It's my wish, my life and my choices that I have to live with. So I don't see the issue that was created," she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Shamita Shetty jealous of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's friendship? Fans verdict out — view poll results

Miesha Iyer said that it was normal for people in love to hug and kiss one another. She said it happens in real life. It seems Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer went out for a dinner date after their exit from the show. The handsome hunk said his folks like Miesha and he will soon post her pictures with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm