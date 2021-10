We have seen the promo of Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal on the show. It is obvious that the two are not hesitant about going all out with PDA on the show. We will see that the two are kissing passionately and sleeping together under the blanket. This sight is rather amusing for the rest of the housemates. In the promo, we can see Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal getting cozy in all nooks and corners of the house. It will become embarrassing for the rest as well. Fans are totally disgusted with what they have seen. They feel these two have made Bigg Boss 13 a cheaper version of Splitsvilla and schooled makers for cutting such vulgar promos. Take a look at the Twitter reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10, 2021 Live Updates: Sahil Shroff is eliminated from the show

#BiggBoss15 are you guys becoming #LoveIsland ? Both #leshaanSehgal & #mieshaiyer are so desparate :/ #colorstv I've to change the channel immediately since my mother was also watching and was so disgusted after seeing the promo . Please make this stop/don't show those scenes! — TJ (@__nexttoyou28) October 10, 2021

Where is censor board?

Family show ko ashleel show bana diya @ColorsTV ne abe ye america nahi india hai kuchh to sharm karo Colors TV ke andar sanskar naam ka chij hai ki nahi?#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar — मोहित सिंह परमार (@MohitParmar21) October 10, 2021

@BiggBoss we are not here to watch this cringe. This is a family show, stop showing all this as it gets difficult to watch it on tv.

Stop promoting cheap n vulgar stuff! How can people be so fake and do all this within a week. Disappointed!✌ #BiggBoss15 #BB15 https://t.co/gxBDJ80ZmP — TejasswiPrakash_FC?‍♀️ (@_TejaTroops_) October 10, 2021

What they show - Miesha and eshaan kisses and gulu gulu inside blanket. What they cut - #TejasswiPrakash, #UmarRiaz and #KaranKundrra fun moments when they're together !! Cringe cringe and only cringe ☹️☹️#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ・ (@BadasssPiyush) October 10, 2021

Please evict miesha and ishaan immediately

The promo started and they kissed passionately And remote was in my mom's hand

You can't imagine how embarrassed I was ,it became parent child awkward moment

Bhai ITNA tez to Usain bolt bhi Nahi Hoga .#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 — Rohit,?? (@HappyRohit19) October 10, 2021

Bigg Boss is being too cheap. It is a family show and people watch it with family. This is just cheap of them to show people kissing on NTV. Due to such things they really miss out many interesting and entertaining things which should be shown in the episode!#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ??? ????~??????‍♀️ (@swetractionxx) October 10, 2021

I absolutely don't want to see cringeworthy content.

It's so obvious that Eishasn N Meisha are faking it...but kuch toh sharam karo. Pehle hi hafte mein ye gandgi pailani jaruri h?#BiggBoss15 — Ruchi (@ruchi0305) October 10, 2021

Imran Hashmi's soul just entered into Ishan sehgal's body ?? O Bhai ye family show hi hai na ??@ColorsTV ??#BiggBoss15 — ?ηαυмαη нαѕαη? (@I_am_Dah_Dude) October 10, 2021

We can see that social media is rather disgusted with this kind of content. Miesha Iyer has come from Splitsvilla. In fact, Simba Nagpal said on day one that she will need a boy to move ahead on the show. This season all of them are gamers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As Mahhi Vij supports Jay Bhanushali; a look at contestants' partners who have made headlines