On the first day of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Raqesh Bapat confronted Tejasswi Prakash for calling an aunty because of her insecurity in her relationship with Karan Kundrra. He reminded her that Shamita was never interested in Karan and it really hurt him to see Tejasswi age-shaming his girlfriend on national television. Reacting to the video, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana called Raqesh a fool and a bad actor over his confrontation. She also cited this incident as a reason behind his shaky acting career.

"Raqesh is not only a fool but also a bad actor. Career tou khatam hai, kaaran pata chal geya (His career is over anyway, I found out the reason today). And BTW I don't support Shamita or Tejasswi but sh*t Raqesh is a sh*t head," Moose commented on a video shared by Voot Select on Instagram.

During the Saturday's episode, when Shamita was introduced to her loved ones from the stage, Raqesh grabbed the opportunity to give Tejasswi a piece of his mind. "Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Bohot galat lag raha tha (It was looking very wrong), Tejasswi. I was burning from inside. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko. Yeh baat hai hi nahi aise ki tum ispe issue banao (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry. There is no reason for you to make an issue of things). I was really, really hurt,” Raqesh said in the video. As both Karan and Tejasswi tried to justify her actions saying she said it jokingly, Raqesh was in no mood to buy it.

It remains to be seen who among the top 6 finalists will lift the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.