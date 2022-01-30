Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana calls Raqesh Bapat a 'fool' and 'bad actor' after he confronts Tejasswi Prakash for calling Shamita Shetty an 'aunty'

Reacting to Raqesh Bapat's confrontation video over Tejasswi Prakash's aunty jibe at Shamita Shetty, Moose Jattana cited this incident as a reason behind Raqesh's shaky acting career.