Bigg Boss 15's TRPs are a cause of concern for the makers. There is a lot of talk about the wild cards who are supposed to enter the house this weekend. There is immense speculation around them. Moose Jattana's name had come up as one of the wild cards. People are sorely missing the entertainment quotient inside the house. Nishant Bhat was heard telling the cameras to send his buddy Moose Jattana inside the house. But now the lady has confirmed that she is not entering the show. She confirmed this on social media. Moose Jattana sweetly said that she did not wish to give any one false hopes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan's 'Lekin Ye Jitni Marzi Cheating Karein' comment infuriates Tejasswi Prakash-Kundrra fans; they say, 'Why so much partiality?'

Moose Jattana did manage to get sufficient fan following from Bigg Boss OTT. Fans loved her bond with Nishant Bhat. Inside the house, there are two groups, one is that of Karan Kundrra and the other is Pratik Sehajpal's. Clearly, the OTT people are sticking together. This is how fans reacted to this news of Moose Jattana.

Idk but moose's story seemed super made up to me it was like she purposely put that that did you guys felt like it too! #MooNish #MooseJattana #MooseClan — Sarika Kumari (@Sarika45kumarii) November 18, 2021

Today's wakeup song reminds me of #NishantBhat and #MooseJattana 's dance on Janmashtami Radha teri chunari....is it hinting Moose is coming??#NishantBhat #BB15 — NamitaN (@NamitaRN) November 18, 2021

We can see that fans are still hoping that Moose Jattana makes an entry into the show. Let us hope that she comes as part of a task or as a special guest.