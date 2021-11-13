The 15th season of Bigg Boss is currently enjoying a great viewership among the fans. While the entry of BB OTT contestant has added the spice and punch to the controversial reality show, we are expecting few more OTT contestants to enter the show in the coming days. While you must be thinking that who will arrive in this edition, we have a strong feeling that Moose Jattana, Karan Nath or Akshara Singh might enter the show and we want to know that among these, which contestant you want to see as the wild card entrant through your votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up on his bond with Shamita Shetty post the show; says, ‘Want to know her better’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Honestly, if Moose enters the show, it will be an interesting contest as she had said that Shamita and Raqesh jodi is boring. "I found Raqesh and Shamita's relationship quite boring. I feel ye baat karne layak hi nahi hai because ye interesting hi nahi tha. Aur mera koi lena dena nahi hai unse," said Moose while having a conversation with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

When Moose Jattana was asked if she feels was biased towards Shamita. She said, "I don't know why he has been but I do think he has been biased. I feel that is unnecessary. Shamita is not a good player and I don't people like her so much. I don't know why he has been doing it but I feel reality show should be reality show. This is fake reality. It is for people to show how they are but if these people keep putting their own views then what is use of reality shows."