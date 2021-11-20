There's no doubt that the equation between Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal has taken a toll with time. When Neha entered as the wildcard contestant, she told Pratik that she doesn't want to be that space again like they were on Bigg Boss OTT. But when Neha had an emotional outburst in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, viewers felt that Neha has extremely strong feelings for Pratik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 49, Live Updates: Neha Bhasin gets violent with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal
It all started when the housemates struggled to find a solution to distribute household duties after Pratik and Simba Nagpal entered the VIP zone. There was a constant disagreement between the housemates until Neha jumped into the conversation. Pratik told Neha to stay out of it, which Neha didn't take it lightly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty to enter the house along with wildcard entries Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Deets inside
Neha reminded Pratik that she had been telling him not to speak to her in a disrespectful manner in front of everyone. Pratik tried to explain his point but Neha was in no mood to listen to him. Neha put her foot down which started a heated argument between her and Pratik. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is it high time Pratik Sehajpal should take a break from Neha Bhasin? Vote now
A visibly irritated Nishant Bhat expressed his frustration by slamming the dustbin and asked the two to shut up and continue with their argument somewhere else. Nishant's actions triggered Neha to such an extent that she turned violent inside the house.
Neha yelled, screamed, shouted and cried as she expressed her outrage against Pratik and Nishant. Other housemates tries to diffuse the situation, but Neha didn't budge. She slammed Pratik and Nishant for their misbehaviour and even told them that she won't see their faces again ever.
The next day, Neha and Pratik tried to discuss explain it to each other that their actions and words have hurt them deeply. The two were clearly not on the same page and they continued to share cold vibes with each other.
While the ruckus turned Bigg Boss 15 house upside down, viewers felt that Neha's reaction was an outcome of her strong feelings that she has towards Pratik, but she is confused. People felt that both Neha and Pratik should confess their feelings for each other and prove that whatever happened between them was all real.
