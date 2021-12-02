The wild card entries in the Bigg Boss season 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh, and Abhijit Bichukale, are the new VIPs of the house. It’s clearly the wild cards vs the old contestants. In a recent promo shared by Colors, we can see that Shamita Shetty and Devoleena have a huge fight and after the fight is over Shamita faints and Karan Kundra picks her in his arms. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Salman Khan memes flood social media after reports that the superstar and family are not invited — read tweets

Neha Bhasin, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, is a very close friend of Shamita. Watching her friend fainting has surely not gone down well with Neha, and she has bashed Devoleena on Twitter.

The singer tweeted, "I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. @ShamitaShetty will bounce back. I know she will. Thank you @itsmetejasswi #KaranKundrra for looking out for her."

From the time Devoleena has entered the house, there’s a war between her and Shamita. Even during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had pointed out to Devoleena that it looks like she has a complex with Shamita. The Dabangg Khan had told the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, "Devoleena since the time you have come in, you have gone after her. It feels like you have got a complex with her." He further told her, "It seems you are climbing on her (Shamita) shoulders and to be noticed right now.”

It will be interesting to watch what will be the aftermath of this fight. Will Salman once again scold Devoleena on Weekend Ka Vaar for her behaviour? Let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss 15 house, everyone is also enjoying watching Rakhi with her husband Ritesh.