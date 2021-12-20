Bigg Boss 15 has got immense flak from the audience for numerous reasons. From unfair eliminations to going easy on violence and bringing in old contestants, the public feels they have been cheated by the makers. This Sunday, a huge section of the audience was upset with Salman Khan. In the matter between Devoleena Bhattacharjee - Abhijeet Bichukale, he said the former was wrong. He said that she should have raised her voice the instant she felt offended by what Abhijeet Bichukale said, instead of complaining after the task got over. Many felt that Salman Khan was wrong. They feel that people should understand that No means No, and not judge a victim. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee expresses feelings for Pratik Sehajpal; will the new love story overshadow TejRan?
Neha Bhasin who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT said that Salman Khan went wrong if he followed the script given by the makers. She said that this was improper whether done to a man or woman. Check out what the lady said in her series of tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee causes a rift between Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal’s friendship? Watch video
We can see that Neha Bhasin is as vexed as a large chunk of the audience on Bigg Boss makers. ICYMI, Abhijeet Bichukale asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for kisses on the cheek in return of his help in the task. Devoleena told him it was improper. Tejasswi Prakash came out in support of the actress! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will definitely get married,’ says eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia
