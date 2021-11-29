On Bigg Boss 15 we saw that Pratik Sehajpal faced a lot of flak for eliminating Simba Nagpal instead of Neha Bhasin. The hunk who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT decided to save Neha Bhasin. This got him a lot of criticism from all quarters. Neha Bhasin was evicted a day after because of the live voting. She left along with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali. Now, Prerna Sehajpal who is fighting it out for her brother on social media and is managing his trends outside commented that Pratik Sehajpal was always loyal to his friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai gets into a MASSIVE fight with Pratik Sehajpal and calls him 'bail budhi'; fans find his reply 'savage' – read tweets

No matter what people say about him, Pratik Sehajpal has stuck with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. In fact, PraNish is one of the best bonds of the season. She said that Pratik did not know what happened outside and took a stand for Neha Bhasin like he did on most occasions. Well, Neha Bhasin has been trolled a lot for her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal. People have made a lot of nasty comments too. Check out what Neha Bhasin told Prerna on social media... Also Read - Has Simba Nagpal bagged THIS dhamaka project after Bigg Boss 15? Read deets — Exclusive

What we feel for each other will be etched in our hearts forever. Let the world wonder, talk, burn in envy or judge. In a parallel universe he and I are the same yet in this world we are forbidden.

On a cosmic plane we know each other yet now in this life we will be strangers. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) November 27, 2021

So @realsehajpal being inside the house doesn’t know what happened outside the house so he did take a stand for old friends and supported her! So I don’t think anything is wrong in this and he Loves Simba and that doesn’t been an explanation ?#PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik — Prerna Sehajpal (@PrernaSehajpal) November 27, 2021

Really i feel you need to stop schooling both Pratik and I about what we feel for each other. If we were treated as adults and left alone to deal with our feelings without the whole world having an opinion on it I'd think both him and i would have more peace. https://t.co/faM8vFfVox — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) November 27, 2021

I would never ever have backstabbed him on the show both you and I know that. First task itself unknowingly we were both helping each other. I told kundra on day too ill never backstabb Pratik. Yes I have issues and he knows it. But I think you have bigger issues and I respect https://t.co/faM8vFfVox — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) November 27, 2021

Your being protective but all I wanna say is we are all adults and thus one sided narrative you often portray is not nice. God bless you ? https://t.co/faM8vFfVox — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) November 27, 2021

We can see that Neha Bhasin is quite upset with Prerna. The show is a big chance for Pratik Sehajpal and he is giving it his all. He is definitely one of the top five contestants on the show. Fans of #NehTik will surely like this! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta FINALLY reacts to reports of entering as a wild card