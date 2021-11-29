On Bigg Boss 15 we saw that Pratik Sehajpal faced a lot of flak for eliminating Simba Nagpal instead of Neha Bhasin. The hunk who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT decided to save Neha Bhasin. This got him a lot of criticism from all quarters. Neha Bhasin was evicted a day after because of the live voting. She left along with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali. Now, Prerna Sehajpal who is fighting it out for her brother on social media and is managing his trends outside commented that Pratik Sehajpal was always loyal to his friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai gets into a MASSIVE fight with Pratik Sehajpal and calls him 'bail budhi'; fans find his reply 'savage' – read tweets
No matter what people say about him, Pratik Sehajpal has stuck with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. In fact, PraNish is one of the best bonds of the season. She said that Pratik did not know what happened outside and took a stand for Neha Bhasin like he did on most occasions. Well, Neha Bhasin has been trolled a lot for her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal. People have made a lot of nasty comments too. Check out what Neha Bhasin told Prerna on social media... Also Read - Has Simba Nagpal bagged THIS dhamaka project after Bigg Boss 15? Read deets — Exclusive
We can see that Neha Bhasin is quite upset with Prerna. The show is a big chance for Pratik Sehajpal and he is giving it his all. He is definitely one of the top five contestants on the show. Fans of #NehTik will surely like this! Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta FINALLY reacts to reports of entering as a wild card
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.