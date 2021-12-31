The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of hours ago. In the episode, we saw contestants battling it out with each other due to the eliminations task. There were a lot of clashes happening between the contestants due to the task, task rules and how each player had been playing the game. had been slamming contestants for trying to ruin the task or going overboard with their methods in distracting the contestant sitting inside the box. Now, Rakhi is an entertainer for sure. However, there are times when her outspoken nature did not sit well with the audience. And that's what happened in the latest episode. Rakhi raked up 's past leaving the audience fuming. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam makers for creating FALSE narrative of Pratik Sehajpal-Devoleena Bhattacharjee's love angle – view tweets

It so happened that Rashami and Rakhi were getting the wig ready for Rakhi in the dressing room. They were talking with each other and Rakhi asked Rashami about her divorce from . Before asking, Rakhi took permission as she knew it was a personal issue. Rashami refused to talk about it. Rakhi asked her why she doesn't want to clear things up as the whole world knows about her divorce. Rashami reasons she cannot talk about the issue as someone else's name is also attached to it. Rashami says the past is in the past now. She says that they are at a good place in their lives so why would she rake up the past again. Rashami also adds that if her opening up would hurt someone then she won't do it. Later, Rashami says she is scared of investing herself in someone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 89, LIVE UPDATES: Umar, Abhijit, Pratik, Shamita and Devoleena are nominated for eliminations

After that, we saw Rashami getting teary-eyed up by the poolside. In the house, Rakhi Sawant spoke about it with Umar Riaz and Abhijit Bichukale. She said that she is hurt due to Rashami. Rakhi revealed her conversation with Rashami and added that Rashami raked up her past and she shared the deets of the same as well. However, when came to her past, she didn't divulge anything. Rakhi proceeded to call her Dedh Shaani and said that her emotional moment was a complete farce. Netizens are unhappy with Rakhi's behaviour and they have slammed her for the same. Check it out here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar 'like' derogatory tweets against Tejasswi Prakash? Here's a fact check

We don’t want to see rakhii sawant in this show anymore

She is character assassinating continuously since the day she step in the house . SHAME ON RAKHI SAWANT character assassinating #RashamiDasai ????#RashmiDesai#RashamilsTheBoss #BBQueenRashami#Rashamians pic.twitter.com/o1DCXccHVH — ✍︎☕︎ (@RDforWin) December 30, 2021

#BiggBoss15 #BeingSalmanKhan #UmarArmy #RashmiDesai Rakhi you are such a cheap person and not everyone are comfortable talking about their personal life. You have such a cheap and dirty nature Rakhi to hurt Rashmi's feeling.U are not putting any effort so you don't deserve to b — Sri (@iyer1_k) December 30, 2021

So distasteful of Rakhi to talk like that about #RashmiDesai . It's her personal choice to not talk about her ex husband why is she so interested in that matter#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — m ?? (@candy_crushhhh) December 30, 2021

This is not done #RakhiSawant .. U have no R8 to ask .. why she subjected her marriage to such a big decision like " Divorce" .. Its very bad yrr ...#TejasswiPrakash #RashmiDesai — Laik Ahmed. #Tejatroops (@LaikAhm41328909) December 30, 2021

Rakhi is very pathetic human seriously the more I see the more I realise this? There was no need to bring out the divorce topic and it was clearly to hurt #RashmiDesai still she dint say anything to her. I loved how #UmarRiaz cheered her up with that soft toy❤️ #UmRash — SANIKA? (@crazy_but_crazy) December 30, 2021

#RashmiDesai just want to forget past & RS just behaved as a cunning Sadist? She just does not want to invest in herself. So, She afraid 4m #umarriaz May God provide #Rashami Strength to forget & Go Forward ?#Umrash exist

Proved 2day ?#BB15 #BiggBoss15#RashamiIsTheBoss — RUDRA (@RudraAlways) December 30, 2021

Stay strong #rashmidesai

Love uh girl!!!

Rakhi Sawant jesi lady ke comment ki wajah se affect hone ki jarurat nahi hai apko!!!

And apne bht dignity se us topic ko cut off kiya??#BiggBoss15 — Tc P (@TcP48576521) December 30, 2021

I really didnt like the way Rakhi dragged Rash's Divorce

I really love Rash as a person apart from her game

My heart goes for her when Rakhi kept asking

Rakhi is an insensitive vamp We love how strong you are Rashmi ?#RashamiDesai#RashmiDesai#TejRan — Tejran (@Tejran13) December 30, 2021

Today I really felt bad for #RashmiDesai . Even I don't like her. I felt her emotions ? Stay strong Rashmi ?✌️#KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra

KARAN SLAYS TIMER TASK#BiggBoss15 — Heartthrob Karan❣️ (@sonam951612) December 30, 2021

Rakhi is cheap..she really said too many cheap things for rashmi even teja..they dont show it in episode but rakhi behaves very mean to #RashmiDesai since rakhi adores #UmarRiaz alot — (@VijayPr39422109) December 30, 2021

Passing misogynist comments is not entertainment, and the audience clearly doesn't feel entertained. Rakhi and Bichukle have character assassinated two respectful women on a national platform, this needs to be stopped.@ColorsTV @justvoot#TejasswiPrakash #RashmiDesai #TejRan — AeshaSaxena (@AeshaSaxena) December 29, 2021

The character certificates that Rakhi and Bichukle have been giving to the girls of the house, be it #TejasswiPrakash or #RashmiDesai, is just disgusting and cheap. They both are respected women who've worked hard to reach where they are. They know what they are doing.#TejRan — AeshaSaxena (@AeshaSaxena) December 29, 2021

Rashu? #RashmiDesai

Rakhi such a disgusting lady.

Calling rash 'lukkhi' dore dalti hai divorce ex..So disgusting and cheap Rakhi.continuously character assassination kr rhi hai rash ka.. Aur is cheap disgusting chijo ko Entertainment ka nam dete hai makers.@ColorsTV @BiggBoss — nehu⚡ (@Raq_army) December 29, 2021

Again rakhi sawant doing character assassination of #RashmiDesai Ask about her past If she is not comfortable with her past you should not ask about it & kitna juth bolti hai rakhi. This is not entertainment @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @justvoot

SHAME ON RAKHI SAWANT — Surbhi (@sur9729) December 29, 2021

In the episode, towards the end, we saw everything was fine between Rakhi and Rashami. The two girls know each other very well. Rashami says that she doesn't want anyone to bring up her past. Talking about Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu. The two met on the sets of and fell in love. However, their relationship was troubled. Both have opened up about their past eventually. They had a painful separation in 2015, just three years after tying the knot. However, they now are in a better place in their respective lives.