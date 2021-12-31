The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of hours ago. In the episode, we saw contestants battling it out with each other due to the eliminations task. There were a lot of clashes happening between the contestants due to the task, task rules and how each player had been playing the game. Rakhi Sawant had been slamming contestants for trying to ruin the task or going overboard with their methods in distracting the contestant sitting inside the box. Now, Rakhi is an entertainer for sure. However, there are times when her outspoken nature did not sit well with the audience. And that's what happened in the latest episode. Rakhi raked up Rashami Desai's past leaving the audience fuming. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens slam makers for creating FALSE narrative of Pratik Sehajpal-Devoleena Bhattacharjee's love angle – view tweets
It so happened that Rashami and Rakhi were getting the wig ready for Rakhi in the dressing room. They were talking with each other and Rakhi asked Rashami about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu. Before asking, Rakhi took permission as she knew it was a personal issue. Rashami refused to talk about it. Rakhi asked her why she doesn't want to clear things up as the whole world knows about her divorce. Rashami reasons she cannot talk about the issue as someone else's name is also attached to it. Rashami says the past is in the past now. She says that they are at a good place in their lives so why would she rake up the past again. Rashami also adds that if her opening up would hurt someone then she won't do it. Later, Rashami says she is scared of investing herself in someone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 89, LIVE UPDATES: Umar, Abhijit, Pratik, Shamita and Devoleena are nominated for eliminations
After that, we saw Rashami getting teary-eyed up by the poolside. In the house, Rakhi Sawant spoke about it with Umar Riaz and Abhijit Bichukale. She said that she is hurt due to Rashami. Rakhi revealed her conversation with Rashami and added that Rashami raked up her past and she shared the deets of the same as well. However, when came to her past, she didn't divulge anything. Rakhi proceeded to call her Dedh Shaani and said that her emotional moment was a complete farce. Netizens are unhappy with Rakhi's behaviour and they have slammed her for the same. Check it out here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar 'like' derogatory tweets against Tejasswi Prakash? Here's a fact check
In the episode, towards the end, we saw everything was fine between Rakhi and Rashami. The two girls know each other very well. Rashami says that she doesn't want anyone to bring up her past. Talking about Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu. The two met on the sets of Uttaran and fell in love. However, their relationship was troubled. Both have opened up about their past eventually. They had a painful separation in 2015, just three years after tying the knot. However, they now are in a better place in their respective lives.
