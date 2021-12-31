Bigg Boss 15: Netizens call Rakhi Sawant 'cheap' and 'disgusting' after she rakes up Rashami Desai's divorce – view tweets

In the latest episode of Bigg boss 15, we saw Rakhi Sawant asking Rashami Desai about her past. Rashami avoids talking about it. Rakhi feels hurt as she had revealed her past to Rashami earlier.