Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most boring seasons so far. And the rest of the same is being seen in the TRPs of the show. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of minutes ago. And it was another snoozefest barring a few things. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw the elimination task continuing. The nominated contestants - Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale - participated in the task. Karan, Rashami and Tejasswi were safe from the nominations as their count were near 28 minutes. However, Bigg Boss threw a googly on the contestants by asking the safe contestants to nominate one in their place. And hence, Pratik Sehajpal, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty are nominated for eliminations alongside Umar and Abhijit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 89, LIVE UPDATES: Umar, Abhijit, Pratik, Shamita and Devoleena are nominated for eliminations
Now, during the task, we saw Pratik and Devoleena at loggerheads. Pratik was stopping Devoleena and other contestants on a number of occasions when he felt that they were going out of hand in distracting the contestants. Now, in the episodes of Bigg Boss, ever since the entry of wildcard contestants, we have seen a sort of love triangle between Devoleena, Pratik and Abhijit. The housemates feel that Pratik and Devoleena are falling in love for real. Elsewhere, Abhijit's flirting with Devoleena all the time has also made them feel that he is in love with Devoleena too. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan reunite, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet trolled for airport PDA
Devoleena has had clashes with Pratik, Abhijit both. However, they are the only ones with who she gets along inside the house. Tonight, we saw Devoleena getting emotional. The previous night she had had a huge fight with Abhijit wherein she had abused him a lot over the Ticket To Finale task. Yet, Abhijit remained cordial with her. Devo felt hurt that despite everything, he came back to talk to her and did not judge her for abusing him. Pratik maintained his distance from her after their fight as he felt she was acting weird. Later during the Lotus Golden Glow Diva 2021 task, we saw Devoleena taking Pratik's name when asked about the reason for the glow on her face. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar 'like' derogatory tweets against Tejasswi Prakash? Here's a fact check
Netizens slammed the makers for creating a false narrative around Pratik and Devoleena's love angle. Check out the Twitter reaction here:
Tomorrow for the last night of the year in Bigg Boss 15, we will see guests such as Dharmendra, Bharti Singh, Palak Tiwari and more guests gracing the sets.
