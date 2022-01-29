The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of minutes ago. It was a time pass episode wherein the journies of each contestant, the TOP 6 of Bigg Boss 15 were shown alongside a segment of Bigg Boss ke Hunarbaaz. The TOP 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat and . The AVs of their individual journey was shown in the episode tonight. It was followed up with the performances by each of the contestants. Now, the netizens are not happy with the AVs of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 118 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and other contestants turn emotional reliving their journey

The fans of both the contestants have slammed the makers for cutting the AV in a bad way. Talking about Karan Kundrra's AVs, the fans have pointed out that Karan was shown as someone who never took a stand. They felt it was highlighted way too much in his AV and openly expressed their dislike for the same. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal's AV included him with the girls only. His equation with Akasa Singh, , was the only thing shown in the AV. How the ladies in the outside world such as , Gauahar Khan, Nikki Tamboli loved him on the show was also included. And fans felt that it was the worst AV of the season. Well, the fans were happy with the same and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy – check poll result

WTF was that.? These were journey videos seriously.? This season’s Contestants deserve so much much better than this shit. Makers actually ruined everything for them.✋??#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — H.? (@Hitaaanshiii) January 28, 2022

He deserves much better journey video This season has low TRP'S not due to contestants but due to dump Maker's.#KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #KarPhy #tejran — PRANAY (@ROCKKIEY) January 28, 2022

Ghatiya @biggboss is not for him...he deserves better ?love you @kkundrra

Hate you @colorstv

I swear this season is my last season!!!!#KaranKundrra — Sadia Nur (@sadianur15) January 28, 2022

U CALLED IT A JOURNEY VIDEO????? ARE U FU*KING KIDDING US??????????

WHERE WAS THE BIG SCREEN? WHERE WAS BB APPRECIATION? WHERE WAS THE WHOLE BLACK THEME WITH LIGHTS? WHERE WAS KARANNEETI? WHERE WAS HIS STORY?

just stand stand fu*k with ur stand.#Karankundrra #TejRan — Mishii《Sunny? Laddu》 (@MISHAL09356731) January 28, 2022

i never kept hopes from makers after listening to the journey video in live feed, i was very low & jitna disappoint hona tha maine uss din ho liya

now i just want to be positive?

can anyone pls share the fan made vms on karan, those are the best!?#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad — ???♡ (@sugarsparkless) January 28, 2022

For the first time in this season, Im feeling bad for pratik... He deserves better journey video... Aur rangu sala ab khulke biasness krne laga... Yaad rkhna agla season bhi chalana h... So be fair with Karan.. He derserves to win..#KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss — Yash Doctor (@Yashdoctor1) January 28, 2022

Sham on u BB makers kesi ki mehnat ko aese brbaad karte ho #PratikSehajpal show all his shad but Aapnye Kya dikhaya.. He win all heart so Ab Koi fayda nhi usye bura dikha ke ya usye feel kra ke... Keep smiling sher #PratikIsTheBoss we all luv u — Born Fighter ❤Sana❤... (@Aliza60915823) January 28, 2022

Kya mazak bana liya Show ki, journey Video yesa hota hai , makers you r so bakwas . Yesa byes kabhi nahi dekha BB may.#PratikSehajpal https://t.co/0rd0kWBBdd — Basan (Shehnaazians) (@BFilpper) January 28, 2022

Pratik's dedication in task , his fights,one liners, masti with nishant and shamita...nothing was shown.....only his friendship with girls was shown...thats the problem....?!!!!#pratikSehajpal#pratikFam#pratikIsTheBoss https://t.co/UMSTQIgkXH — YC (@the_yashi22) January 28, 2022

These makers and creatives are heartless.Pratik has given the most to the show.And he wants the trophy more than anyone.But they did so much unfair to him.#PratikSehajpal — SHER PRATIK FC (@Hi_aditya_here) January 28, 2022

ReaReally Disappointed today to see journey video of #PratikSehajpal They intentionally not included Pratik's actual journey, tasks, stands,honesty, caring nature .

Shame on you @BiggBoss , you never left a single chance to demotivate him !#PratikSehajpal — Prâtík sêhãjpàl fanclub (@Shubham50440383) January 28, 2022

All these small journey videos just to promote hunarbaaz?? I really hope this new show records the lowest trp of history. Absolutely done with @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #PratikSehajpal deserved better video ?#PratikIsTheBoss #BB15 — John Singh (Shehnazian n Pratikfam) (@RealityKing890) January 28, 2022

Matlab journey videos me bhi biased #shameonbb iss show ko reality nhi scripted show announced krna chahiye#PRATIKDESERVESBBTROPHY #PratikSehajpal #BBKingPratik — Sahil Sankeshware (@SahilSankeshwa2) January 28, 2022

Tomorrow, the finale Weekend will begin. Kamya Punjabi, Munmun Dutta are rooting for Pratik Sehajpal's win. Pratik and Karan have won a lot of hearts. We will see Gauahar Khan, , Raqesh Bapat and more celebs gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. Shehnaaz Gill will pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla in the Grand Finale. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari breaks silence on 'bra' comment; Kumkum Bhagya fans vent anger on makers and more