The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of minutes ago. It was a time pass episode wherein the journies of each contestant, the TOP 6 of Bigg Boss 15 were shown alongside a segment of Bigg Boss ke Hunarbaaz. The TOP 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. The AVs of their individual journey was shown in the episode tonight. It was followed up with the performances by each of the contestants. Now, the netizens are not happy with the AVs of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 118 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and other contestants turn emotional reliving their journey
The fans of both the contestants have slammed the makers for cutting the AV in a bad way. Talking about Karan Kundrra's AVs, the fans have pointed out that Karan was shown as someone who never took a stand. They felt it was highlighted way too much in his AV and openly expressed their dislike for the same. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal's AV included him with the girls only. His equation with Akasa Singh, Neha Bhasin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the only thing shown in the AV. How the ladies in the outside world such as Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Nikki Tamboli loved him on the show was also included. And fans felt that it was the worst AV of the season. Well, the fans were happy with the same and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy – check poll result
Tomorrow, the finale Weekend will begin. Kamya Punjabi, Munmun Dutta are rooting for Pratik Sehajpal's win. Pratik and Karan have won a lot of hearts. We will see Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Raqesh Bapat and more celebs gracing the sets of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. Shehnaaz Gill will pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla in the Grand Finale. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shweta Tiwari breaks silence on 'bra' comment; Kumkum Bhagya fans vent anger on makers and more
