It looks like Bigg Boss 15 viewers are all set to witness a new couple in the house in the form of and Umar Riaz. There's no denying that Rashami and Umar have known each other since Bigg Boss 13 and from the outside as well. They consider each other good friends and were seen hanging out together on a few occassions. And now that the two are staying together inside the Bigg Boss house, viewers have finally got a glimpse of their chemistry, that has now made them wonder whether something is brewing between them.

When Rashami had entered the show, Umar was quite elated to see her. Rashami too echoed his feelings and gave him a piece of advice not to think much about his image and display his true potential. Since that day, Rashami and Umar have showcasing their friendly bond inside the house.

The two seems to be quite comfortable in each other's company. During the live feed, Rashami was telling Umar that she doesn't have much clothes to wear in the house. To which, Umar said that she can borrow his T-shirts. Rashami then said that he is the only person whom she knows in the house very well and that she can ask from him. Umar tried to tease her by asking her how well does she knows him, to which she replied saying that she trusts him the most but doesn't know about his feelings.

Their banter has left fans excited to see if Rashami and Umar will become the new couple in the Bigg Boss 15 house or not. Take a look.

#RashamiDesai was asking for some clothes.#UmarRiaz : Humare se koi ek T-shirt lele#Rashami : Ha tu h jisse ache se janti hu mang sakti hu Umar : Kitne acche se janti h..? RD : Mtlb I can trust u atleast that's what I feel..tera pta nhi #BiggBoss15 #TejRan #UmRash pic.twitter.com/Fzi5RKYbAk — ★ARJUN★ (@ArjunAdityaB) November 30, 2021

These 2 are so cute?loving the bond between #RashamiDesai & #UmarRiaz They make my soul happy ? Rashami is a genuine friend & when necessary she will also criticize them so that they do better & motivates them to be happy?

Just look at Umar once, his smile #UmRash #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/cAd6ghFwg3 — BeingFAREEN™️(RASIM?RUBINA) #1 ? UMAR RIAZ BB15 (@INDIANTVCELEB1) November 29, 2021

Haaye ???#UmarRiaz openly admitted mujhe bhut pasand hi wo

???? My #UmRash ?#BiggBoss15#RashamiDesai #ShamitaShetty I always want rashami to stay happy

She's wrong in choosing ppl ,I hope umar stays true, I like umar sophisticated behavior though pic.twitter.com/zhHjJzUSkM — ?ooh? ?????? (@RoohiMishra_x9) November 26, 2021

#UmarRiaz is spending time with Rashami. I think he’s the happiest for Rashami’s entry because she’s a very good friend of him. I like the bond Rash shares with Riaz Brothers ! pic.twitter.com/gQBz4mrcAx — Pika (@pikburger) November 25, 2021

