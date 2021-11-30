It looks like Bigg Boss 15 viewers are all set to witness a new couple in the house in the form of Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. There's no denying that Rashami and Umar have known each other since Bigg Boss 13 and from the outside as well. They consider each other good friends and were seen hanging out together on a few occassions. And now that the two are staying together inside the Bigg Boss house, viewers have finally got a glimpse of their chemistry, that has now made them wonder whether something is brewing between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fact check: Did Rashami Desai really touch Umar Riaz' bu**? Here's the truth behind viral video
When Rashami had entered the show, Umar was quite elated to see her. Rashami too echoed his feelings and gave him a piece of advice not to think much about his image and display his true potential. Since that day, Rashami and Umar have showcasing their friendly bond inside the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna quitting Anupamaa, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's FIRST pictures as Man-wife are out and more
The two seems to be quite comfortable in each other's company. During the live feed, Rashami was telling Umar that she doesn't have much clothes to wear in the house. To which, Umar said that she can borrow his T-shirts. Rashami then said that he is the only person whom she knows in the house very well and that she can ask from him. Umar tried to tease her by asking her how well does she knows him, to which she replied saying that she trusts him the most but doesn't know about his feelings. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed gets trolled for no make-up look; netizens call it 'scary'
Their banter has left fans excited to see if Rashami and Umar will become the new couple in the Bigg Boss 15 house or not. Take a look.
