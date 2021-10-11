It looks like Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal have achieved what Bigg Boss demands from contestants, creating some hullabaloo. The two were amongst the lesser known contestants on Bigg Boss 15. Since yesterday, they have created immense buzz. This has happened after their steamy promo was aired. In the promo that had Emraan Hashmi's Bheege Honth Tere playing in the background we could see the two kissing and cuddling under a blanket. Jay Bhanushali is also seen making a teasing reference about them in the live feed. Fans have been trolling the channel since yesterday warning Colors that Bigg Boss is a family show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Nomination Special: 'Ghatiya aadmi' Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal get into a NASTY fight over Miesha Iyer love angle as the former questions the authenticity of his feelings

Now, the channel has cut a new promo where they are playing the song, Raat Ka Nasha Abhi. Needless to say, people are not amused. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her injuries, Ankita Lokhande's 'bhaad mein gaya pyaar-vyaar' reel goes viral and more

#BB15 ke jungle mein, sankat ke beech do love birds dikhe apne pyaar ka karte huye izhaar. Kya aapko pasand aa rahi hain yeh jodi ek saath?

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#IeshaanSehgaal #MieshaIyer @justvoot pic.twitter.com/9Eu682cLO3 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 11, 2021

We can see that they are cozying up in this promo too. Fans are not very amused about this. See these reactions... Also Read - From Shehnaaz Gill to Tejassvi Prakash and more: Check out the funniest contestants in the history of Bigg Boss

@ColorsTV plz don't show all these types of scenes on ITV bcuz my mum also watches this on TV..u plz show this scenes in extra masala and all..plz refrain it from showing on ITV..It feels so embarrassing to see such things with fly..A humble request? — Nikhat Khwaja (@KhwajaNikhat) October 11, 2021

Aap logo ko to trp milne wali he. Bt in logo ki bhar dajjiya udd rrhi he.. Ab lg rha he maisha sach me game khel rhi he.. First priority bna liya.. ???? — Uma Nagar (@UmaNagar3) October 11, 2021

We don't want to see all this it is a family show and we watch it with our parents it is so embrassing , please don't telecast these cheap scenes because all age groups watch big boss we want entertainment , we don't want to see these characterless people #BiggBoss15 #badbigboss — Insha Hafeez Khan (@Khaninsha46) October 11, 2021

In dono nallon ko uthake bahar faikdo aur shadi karvado bigboss ka game khrab kar rhe hai ??????????? dono — Utkrisht Bhatia (@rhythm_28) October 11, 2021

A certificate dedo alt pe chalalo??? — vikram singh sid♥️ (@evikrams) October 11, 2021

We can see that people are hardly impressed with the channel's decision to promote the couple. But it looks like they have secured their place for the next few weeks with this!