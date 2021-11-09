Bigg Boss 15 new promo: Fans have had enough of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's lovey-dovey moments? Unimpressed netizens say, 'Kam se kam acting to dhang ka karlo'

Bigg Boss 15 new promo: Fans have had enough of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's lovey-dovey moments? The new promo gets heavily trolled for looking forced and scripted