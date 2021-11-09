The failing TRPs of Bigg Boss 15 is causing immense stress to makers. One of the things that is kind of working on social media is #TejRan. Fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra seem to love their chemistry. The hashtag #TejRan is ruling on Twitter. Karan Kundrra has tried to make it obvious to Tejasswi Prakash that he has some feelings for her. So far, she has ignored it or perhaps pretended to not get the hints. But after a heartfelt conversation between them last night, it looks like they have come closer. Karan Kundrra is beaming and how. Today, we will see Afsana Khan spending time with the jodi. Karan Kundrra will gift her an evil eye bracelet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Jay Bhanushali overreacted by targeting Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan continuously over breaking the rules? Vote Now

Tejasswi Prakash will tell him to put in on her neck. It is a cute moment for all fans of #TejRan. But many people are unimpressed. They are like this romance looks extremely contrived. Moreover, it seems the bracelet was brought by Raqesh Bapat for Shamita Shetty. Karan took it from him. This is how people have reacted... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Twitter Reactions: 'So pure and organic' Fans cannot stop gushing over Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond

If they are really connected then they dnt have to act...its naturally comes out. But ye @BiggBoss chachu ne laya hua fake angle hai...to act krna padega. ?? Isko promote krna @VootSelect

Bandh kro, TRP aur giregi inko dikhaaoge to....#BiggBoss15 — JOLLY VAIDYA (@VaidyaJolly) November 9, 2021

Waahh waah Raqesh se manga hua gift ??? — Shanika Lamahewa ?? (@Shanikaa_96) November 9, 2021

Kaisa or kahe ka tofa kyuki karan ne #RaqeshBapat se jhut bolkar manga hai or Teja ko de diya ? — Gulshan Jabeen (@jabeen_gulshan) November 9, 2021

Tofa?Tofa he took someone’s gift N without even informing Raqesh.Karan gifted his so call GFtejasswi?N now his trying to act romantic How shameless CoupleOR a lover Tejran Are..??Karan it’s almost like stealing 4rm some1 N gifted.N tejran fans R like how cute??? — kellyB13 (@b13_kelly) November 9, 2021

Kya naatak hai...

Kam se kam acting to dhang ka karlo... Yeh dikhate rehte ho din bhar, isi liye TRP Ki yeh haalat hai... Bakwas, aur giregi TRP#FakeRan#Scripted #Biased #BB15 @BeingSalmanKhan @viacom18 @EndemolShineIND — Priyanka Basu (@Priyank52733783) November 9, 2021

We can notice that some people are not very amused. Even celebs feel like Karan Kundrra is too involved in Tejasswi Prakash and has lost sight of the game. What do you feel about it? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 38, Live Updates: Bigg Boss decides to punish the housemates, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan face the wrath of the contestants