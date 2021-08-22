Fans of Bigg Boss 15 have another reason to rejoice. A new promo of the show is out and apart from , it features the voice of the legendary actress . We can see Salman in a jungle as he hears Rekha’s voice singing the diva’s famous song Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston. Rekha is actually the voice of a tree which Salman calls Vishwasuntree. The promo has a ‘To be continued’ message in the end. So we can expect more of Salman and Rekha’s banter soon. Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol in Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's midnight mischief, Mismatched season 2 begins and more

There were speculations about Rekha making an appearance on the show as the "Tree of Fortune" and introduce the selected contestants from Bigg Boss OTT after six weeks in front of Salman. It seems the speculations are true.

Talking about her maiden association with Bigg Boss, Rekha said in a statement, "Bigg Boss is a very 'naayab' show, that has it all, drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that! I am glad to be collaborating with COLORS for the promos of Bigg Boss 15. It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a Voice Over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith."

Rekha's addition to Bigg Boss 15 makes it even more exciting. It will be fun to see her banter with Salman and the contestants.