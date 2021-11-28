Bigg Boss 15 has seen the entry of wild card entries. Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to have her eyes set on Shamita Shetty now that Vishal Kotian is out of the house. The lady walked in and said that Shamita Shetty was too dominating on others. The actress also spoke about how she tries to control the OTT gang and even Rajiv Adatia. Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a war of words in front of Salman Khan. Later, they got into a conversation and tried to salvage the matter. Shamita Shetty has now found support from Nikki Tamboli who was a part of the show last year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash OFFENDED with Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh as he takes a dig at her kissing Karan Kundrra; fans find his comment 'below the belt' – read tweets

The lady took to social media to write a long note in support of Shamita Shetty. She wrote that people are simply not used to strong opinionated women which is why they are instantly termed as arrogant. She also said that her upbringing has been different from the rest.

Shamita Shetty was upset with Rajiv Adatia after he kept a picture of Afsana Khan with him. She said it was intolerable after what she said to him during the task. As we know, Shamita and Afsana Khan had nasty fights all through. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh are the wild cards of the week. They were brought in to raise the entertainment quotient of the house. Nikki Tamboli also got a reputation for being arrogant in her season. Shamita Shetty does look like a very strong contender this year for the trophy.