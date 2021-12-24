Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli feels THIS contestant should win the show; her answer will surprise you

Nikki Tamboli was a participant in Bigg Boss 14 and she was the 2nd runner up of the season. In her season, Nikki was known for being mufatt and her fights with , and other contestants used to make it to the headlines. Currently, Bigg Boss 15 is going on and Nikki feels that it’s a boring season. Recently, the actress also revealed who’s her favourite contestant and who should win the show. Well, Nikki feels that should win Bigg Boss 15 and she has also given a valid reason for it. Also Read - Sushmita Sen, Shamita Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and more: 7 unmarried Bollywood celebs who are single and happy

While talking about Bigg Boss 15, Nikki told Times of India, "I feel this season is boring. During my season, I once said that I was in the wrong season but now I want to correct myself and say that I am glad I was in Season 14 and not Season 15 because this season is very boring for me."

Earlier, Nikki had said that Pratik Sehajpal is her favourite contestant. But, she says her favourites keep on changing. The actress said, "I think my favourites keep changing according to the show. Yes, Pratik is doing well on the show but even Umar Riaz is very good and I really like him. He doesn't hurt people, especially girls, and is sophisticated. But the person who deserves to win the show is Shamita Shetty."

"Shamita comes from a known family and she has lived her life in a certain way. Now to adjust in this house is naturally very difficult for her but she has managed that well. Even after everyone targeting her and her own friends not supporting her at times, she has stood strong. That's the reason why I feel that Shamita should win,” Nikki added.

Well, let’s see if Nikki’s favourite, Shamita, will win the reality show or not.