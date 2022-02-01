Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat ADMITS THIS contestant deserved to win instead of Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end and there is a lot of debate on Tejasswi Prakash's win. There are a lot of people who are expressing their displeasure on Tejasswi's win. And one of them is Gauahar Khan who openly said that she didn't deserve to win but Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi too reacted to Gauahar's opinion and said, "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their favourite, the public loves you. Keep your head held high ." Now, Naagin 6 lead star Tejasswi responded to the criticism and said, “Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results, too." While Nishant Baht too admits that not it was not Tejasswi but Pratik was the one who actually deserved to win, but he has no complaints with Teja's win as she too is his friend. Talking to TOI, he said, " Everyone has had a different journey. If the audience has chosen Tejasswi, then so be it. If you ask me, personally, I feel Pratik Sehajpal should have won the show, but even Tejasswi is my friend, so it is alright.” Also Read - Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Tejasswi Prakash and 7 more worst dressed celebs who made us cringe - January 2022 recap

Talking about his journey from Bigg Boss OTT to Bigg Boss 15, Nishant said, " I anyway never thought that I would reach this far, so I was happy to leave with the suitcase of money. Even during the OTT version of Bigg Boss last year, I didn’t think that I would end up being the first runner-up. I believe in putting in my best, jeet ki baat baad mein aati hai (the talk about winning comes later)". Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya sings Srivalli from Pushpa; performs Allu Arjun's quirky hookstep – watch video

What's your take on Tejasswi's win Do you agree or not that she deserved to win? Drop your thoughts in the comment box below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans dread the thought of TejRan in Tony Kakkar music videos; read hilarious tweets