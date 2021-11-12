Bigg Boss 15 is one dull and drab season. The reality show is getting terrible TRP ratings. The shocking part is that even Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar is getting low TRPs of 1.2. The audience is just not interested in the boring tasks, love angles and Shamita Shetty drama being played out on the show. Now, Raqesh Bapat is out of the show due to a kidney stone problem. The makers have eliminated Afsana Khan as she had a panic attack. They got upset as Afsana Khan picked up a knife and could be potentially dangerous for one and all. After a lot of coaxing, she was taken out by the crew of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Fights, Drama and Gaali-galoch! 8 contestants of the controversial show who were the most abusive on national television

Now, reports suggest that Karan Nath is coming on the show as a wild card. People were speculating that Aarushi Dutta may come in. Even the name of Akshara Singh is being thrown around. On the other hand, Nishant Bhat is missing Moose Jattana a lot. He hopes that the makers send her inside as well. Let us see if any one of these contestants make an entry on Salman Khan's show. Fans actually like the bond between Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat.

Karan Nath is a Bollywood and TV actor. His stint on Bigg Boss OTT was hardly eventful. He does not have a fan base like Moose Jattana or Akshara Singh. We wonder what is the sense behind bringing back Karan Nath. The makers need to take some smart steps to rev up this season.