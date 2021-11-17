In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 15, VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz were to decide who among the non-VIPs can be locked up or sent to jail. However, Nishant betrayed his fellow VIP members and as a result, Bigg Boss revoked their special powers to turn them into non-VIP members. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 46, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra gets annoyed with Umar Riaz and kicks the table in rage
The contestants who were in the VIP zone had special powers and they were also safe from nominations this week. They had to decide on the main culprit in the house and that particular person was to be sent to jail. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans start rooting for TeVin as rumours of Shivin Narang's entry hit headlines; fans excited to see Karan Kundrra's possessive side – read tweets
When Jay and Pratik started convincing the VIPs that among them who should be punished, they decided that Jay should be saved since they wanted to hear more from Pratik. In the next round, Pratik called Neha Bhasin to debate and surprisingly, gave up his side and said that he is the more deserving contestant to go to jail. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shivin Narang, Moose Jattana and other wild cards who are being roped in to bring a twist on Salman Khan's show
Karan, Tejasswi, Umar and Vishal were of the opinion that since Pratik has failed to perform the task, he should be disqualified and send Neha into jail. However, Nishant remained hell-bent on approving Pratik's request since according to him, the latter was honest.
This led to heavy argument among the VIPs. And since the VIPs failed to come to any conclusion, Bigg Boss revoked their VIP status as punishment. Nishant's betrayal didn't go down well with the viewers who started trending 'Nishant Bhat nalla hai' to express their anger.
Take a look.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.