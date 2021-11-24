Nishant Bhat had found himself at the end of criticism after he chose Simba Nagpal over to become the new VIP member. Jay was visibly upset with Nishant's decision and said that he will never trust him again. Other housemates had also targetted Nishant for backstabbing his friends for the game. However, Nishant remained firm that he doesn't need to prove his loyalty and only time will tell. So when the time came, Nishant saved Jay from elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra called 'sasta Kabir Singh', 'narcissist' and more for getting insecure about Tejasswi Prakash's friendship with Vishal Kotian – read tweets

In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saved Jay over Simba. The media had decided about the top 5 contestants that includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and .

The 'Top 5' had a chance to save one contestant each, and the remaining contestants will be evicted from the house. The choreographer had faced the wrath and was blamed for several things and was hailed for his gamechanging move. Now after saving Jay from elimination he has tried to prove his friendship with him.

On the other hand, the task also put Shamita Shetty in a spot as she had to choose between her 'Rakhi' brother Rajiv and her friend . She chose Rajiv Adatia and saved him from elimination.

Meanwhile, is entering the show as a wild card contestant. Rakhi has been quarantined with and in preparation for her entry into the house.

In the last few days, three wild card entries have been named. They are Desai, Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, who earned his spurs in 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. When Rakhi enters the house, new equations are bound to be set in motion.