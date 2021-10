Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat-Rajiv Adatia shower praises on Shehnaaz Gill's gameplay from season 13; elated Shehnaazians can't keep calm – view tweets

Recently, in Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra asked his fellow co-contestants which was the best season of the show ever. To this, Nishant Bhat said season 13 was the best. Adding to it, Rajiv Adatia praised Shehnaaz Gill for her game play. Rajiv stated that the season 13 was very natural and nothing was forced. There was romance, bromance and all that was needed. Fans of Shehnaaz Gill are unable to keep calm as she is being discussed in this season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After talking about quitting, a worried Karan Kundrra now expresses regret about being part of Salman Khan’s show

