Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat came in the top 5 and later decided to take Rs. 10 lakh money bag and leave the show. In Bigg Boss OTT, the dancer became the first runner-up, and in BB15 he entertained the audience a lot. So, housemates and his fans were a bit shocked by his decision of leaving the show like this. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nishant and he spoke to us about his decision and what position he would be in if he didn't leave the show.

He told us, "When I did OTT I never thought I will be the 1st runner up of the show. For this also, I was giving my 100 percent. I have never been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. I entered the house the way I wanted and left the house the way I wanted. In the previous task, when the audience voted me high that was the thing I was working for, and that was something I wanted. So, when that whole thing happened, I wanted to do the exit in a particular way and whenever my gut has told me something and whenever I have taken such bold decisions, it has always been correct in my life and in Bigg Boss as well. There were ex-winners standing in front of me, so who doesn't want an exit like that?"

When asked that if he didn't leave the show with the money bag, what position he would have been in, Nishant said, "I have reached 1st runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT, so I think I would have still been there. About winning I don't kya hota, but I think I would have been in the top 2, next to Pratik or Teja."

There are reports that Nishant will be judging the Dance Deewane Junior. While talking to us about the reports, he said, “Abhi tak aisa kuch hua nahi hai, but there are other things also happening, so if it gets confirmed I will let you guys know. But, if they ask me, I will definitely love to do it. Let’s see.”