This is going to be a power-packed Monday night on the show. We will have the first nomination special. Two people will be asked to choose between two in what looks like a challenging situation. Umar Riaz and Jay Bhanushali will have an argument. It seems Umar Riaz wants to save Akasa Singh while Jay is more inclined towards Miesha Iyer. Umar says he does not like players who adopt means like fake love angle to go ahead on the show. Jay says he does not like Akasa. They have a small argument on the same. It is evident that Umar Riaz wants to play with his own thinking.

Later, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Umar Riaz will have a discussion. He will call her a Ghatiya Aadmi for starting this whole love drama with Miesha Iyer. Umar Riaz will say that Ieshaan was critical about Miesha at the start but now seems to be happily playing along. Ieshaan Sehgaal will say that you are no one to judge my love or feelings for Miesha Iyer. Even Ieshaan and Miesha will be in a spot in the nomination special.

Nominations mein sabke nikale asli jazbaat, kya abhi bhi Jungle vaasi unity dikha kar badhenge ek saath? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@justvoot pic.twitter.com/TdFJkvfqJJ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 11, 2021

There are around 16 people inside the house so there is bit of a crowd. Moreover, we are waiting for the Junglewaasis to enter the main house. The three Shamita, Pratik and Nishant are safe so far. Talking about popularity Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian seem to be finding favour. Karan Kundrra has proved that he is the king of reality TV with his manipulative moves. This nomination special seems to be one exciting affair.