Bigg Boss 15 nominations for the week have been announced. As we know, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are already out of the house due to aapsi sehmati of the audience. The members have elected Nishant Bhat as the captain of the house. As per the rule, only members of the main house were eligible for captaincy. Now, Nishant Bhat has saved Pratik Sehajpal. The two have been good friends since a while now. Also, Pratik has really improved his game and attitude in the past one week. He has taken 8 names for the nominations. They include some big names like Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Majority of fans feel that Shamita Shetty was wrong in bringing a pair of scissors for the map task — view poll results

People were expecting that Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal would be nominated. A lot of people are not liking their equation outside. Even Nishant Bhat is not fond of Ieshaan Sehgaal. Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan are also in the risk zone. Afsana Khan's behaviour has upset a lot of people in the neutral audience. In the mean time, a rather shocking development has happened on the show. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been evicted through aapsi sehmati of the housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Vishal Kotian drag Afsana Khan by her hair during the map task? Fan shares shocking footage - watch video

This is very sad as it was too early to bring in the concept of aapsi sehmati. Also, Donal Bisht had built a strong neutral fanbase outside. People really liked her personality. Vidhi Pandya also did the tasks well. Despite Salman Khan saying that Donal was doing fairly okay, it seems odd that they got her out so early. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: #TejRan fans are on cloud nine as Karan Kundrra finally tells Tejasswi Prakash that he likes her; say, 'They are King and Queen of the house'