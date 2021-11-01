Bigg Boss 15 November 1 LIVE UPDATES: Kamya Panjabi, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee grill Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and other contestants
After the elimination of Akasa Singh in the Weekend Ka Vaar, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see contestants from previous episodes including Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi grilling Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and other housemates.
Live Blog
Nov 1
st 2021
10:33 pm
Miesha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal engage in war of words
During the kitchen chores, we see Miesha and Pratik engaging in war of words.
10:28 pm
Morning dance
The next morning, BB contestants start with the contestants grooving to Nashe Si Chad gayi.
10:26 pm
Vishal Kotian clarify the misunderstanding Jay Bhanushali
Later, we see Vishal clarifying the misunderstanding with Jay Bhanushali.
10:22 pm
Vishal Kotian says that only two person affect her
While talking to Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal said that only two person affect him and they are Tejasswi and Shamita Shetty.
10:19 pm
Karan Kundrra says she and Tejasswi have a relationship of respect
During the kitchen work, we see housemates teasing Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and former tells that they have a relationship of respect.
10:17 pm
Tejasswi apologises to Ieshaan and Miesha Iyer
The 30th day in the house starts with the conversation between Tejasswi, Ieshaan and Miesha and the former apologises to the latter two.
