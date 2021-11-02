Bigg Boss 15 November 2 LIVE UPDATES: Simba Nagpal pushes Umar Riaz into the pool In the last episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Panjabi grilling the contestants and sharing their tips of how can they improve their game. In tonight's episode, we will see Simba Nagpal pushing Umar Riaz in the pool, which creates a stir among the housemates.