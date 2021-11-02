Bigg Boss 15 November 2 LIVE UPDATES: Simba Nagpal pushes Umar Riaz into the pool
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati and Kamya Panjabi grilling the contestants and sharing their tips of how can they improve their game. In tonight's episode, we will see Simba Nagpal pushing Umar Riaz in the pool, which creates a stir among the housemates.
Live Blog
Nov 2
nd 2021
11:01 pm
Bigg Boss' warning to four contestants
After Bigg Boss' warning, we see Jay Bhanushali agreeing with the rest three and taking Miesha's name for the nomination.
10:35 pm
Pratik Sehajpal wins Jay Bhanushali's heart
Later, we see Pratik talking to Jay about being an unsaved contestant.
10:33 pm
Special power to the saved contestants
Bigg Boss gives a special power to saved contestants Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian as they can choose a housemate for the direct nomination.
10:30 pm
Verbal spat between Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash
During the kitchen work, we see Pratik and Tejasswi engaging in a verbal spat.
10:27 pm
Wake Up in Daler Mehendi style
In the next morning, we see all the housemates waking up to Daler Mehendi's popular track Tunak Tun.
10:21 pm
Argument between Miesha and Ieshaan
In the next frame, we see Miesha and Ieshaan getting into an argument over the character statement and later, we see Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash making them understand about the situation.
10:17 pm
Karan lovingly feeds food to Tejasswi Prakash
While talking to Ieshaan, we see an adorable moment between Karan and Tejasswi as the former lovingly feeds food to the latter.
10:14 pm
Kamya Panjabi saves Karan Kundrra
Later, we see Kamya Panjabi saving Karan Kundrra from the nomination.
10:12 pm
Kamya Panjabi feels that Shamita Shetty is getting image conscious
Later, we see Kamya Panjabi showing the mirror to Shamita Shetty and saying that she should not be image conscious in the house.
10:08 pm
Kamya Panjabi takes class of Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer
Kamya takes class of the duo and said that due to Rajiv Adatia, they got the footage.
