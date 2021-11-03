The seeds of rivalry sown in the previous episodes have started to reap in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Tension between Tejasswi and Shamita has been building up, and now this cold war has finally escalated into a hardcore battle. Tejasswi has been aiming to become the house captain for a while now, but Shamita’s actions have cast a shadow of doubt over her goal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: THIS sweet video of Karan Kundrra leaning on Tejasswi Prakash while holding hands will leave TejRan fans gushing – watch here

Shamita votes against Tejasswi, significantly eliminating her chances of winning the position of captain. This infuriates Tejasswi, who confronts her. She demands an explanation from Shamita for her behaviour. The latter replies that she wants the captaincy for herself. "I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house," Shamita states. Tejasswi retorts, "This looks like insecurity!"

Tejasswi tries to confide in Karan Kundrra about how twisted this game is becoming, but Karan points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She snaps, "Kisi ko kisi ki zarurat nahi hai show mein aage badhne ki." Karan responds, "Very unfair. This is your tendency. Jab bhi terko gussa aata hai, tu ulta-seedha bohot kuch soch leti hai!" Tejasswi gets upset with him and coldly tells him that it is her problem. She further points out that she doesn't need anybody's help and walks away.

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal picks a fight with Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others.

Meanwhile, and Pratik set their rivalry aside and start targeting Afsana as the task continues. Afsana Khan feels extremely cornered and starts yelling at them to back off and not touch her. Hearing this, Karan immediately jumps to her defence and reprimands Jay and Pratik for misbehaving with a woman in the heat of the moment. “Screw the task! Ek ladki khadi hoke bolti hai ‘Don’t touch me’ toh aap usko counter nahi kar sakte!”

However, Jay and Pratik don’t spare Karan either, pointing out that he has misinterpreted this issue. While Jay asks, “What example is he giving?” Pratik declares that he does not consider Karan his mentor anymore. “Bohot ghatiya baat boli hai," Pratik yells. Karan feels deeply hurt by this fight and breaks down. Shamita consoles him. While wiping his tears, he says, “I felt bad! I have sisters. She’s like a sister to me.”

It remains to be seen if the housemates will be able to sort their issues, or escalate their fights.