Bigg Boss 15 has got the strongest ship of the season in #TejRan. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's friendship is being adored by their fans. Well, quite a few people find the #TejRan angle forced but the two seem to have a seem friendship. Matters have intensified after Tejasswi Prakash told Karan Kundrra that she will always look after him inside the house. This happened after he complained about his temper issues. Later, Karan Kundrra went and hugged Tejasswi Prakash tightly in the kitchen. Fans are going gaga over their hugs and how cutely they look at one another. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Verdict's Out! Fans feel that Nishant Bhat is biased towards Pratik Sehjapal and his friends — view poll results

Now, a video has come out where Akasa Singh is seen talking with Karan Kundrra. She says that someone seems to have a crush on you. Karan Kundrra says there is nothing from that side but I feel like I have a crush. He says that she is a good girl and extremely cute as a person. Fans guess he is referring to Tejasswi Prakash. Akasa Singh says he is mistaken and she can bet that even the actress has some feelings for him, like a soft corner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat is favouring Pratik Sehajpal and his connections more than his own? Vote now

Needless to say, fans are thrilled to see this. People are guessing that this will soon be the new promo of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: 'Khudke ghar ke andar aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan SLAMS Afsana Khan for violence

Agar ye clickbait huya aur baat kuch aur nikli episode mein im gonna stop watching bigboss ? — Kazi Tahia Tabassum (@tabassum_tahi) October 24, 2021

Oh my holy shit he agreed he has a crushhhhhh aahhhhhh I am gonna dieee #TejRan peace out ????❤️ — Ree (@reesaysss) October 24, 2021

Like seriously omg I m crying #TejRan my Teju ❤️? — Shristi Gurung?☃️?? (@BlonShristy) October 24, 2021

This is probably most important part of the convo between #TejRan Here Karan says he like to have some alone time for himself then Teju says she always looks for him but doesn't want to disturb his alone time then he replies he will be more than happy if she comes ❤ pic.twitter.com/FMa2CmVzqH — • (@UpdatesBB15) October 24, 2021

And so the lion fell in love with the lamb…" he murmured.

"What a stupid lamb," I sighed.

"What a sick, masochistic lion.

~ Twilight saga

POWERHOUSE TEJASSWI

KARAN WINNING HEARTS#TejRan pic.twitter.com/fx7OcOiHB6 — R.I.T.Z.I.S.B.A.K.B.A.K (@Ritika34303665) October 23, 2021

Let us see how things progress as the days go by. Since Bigg Boss 13, we have seen some great jodis coming out of the show. Karan Kundrra has separated from Anusha Dandekar since two years. Tejasswi Prakash is also very single.