There are many things happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. As a part of a new ticket to finale task, a part of the house has been turned into a museum. Some contestants have to be thieves and steal things from there. Now, is one of the thieves. Before the task started and Shamita Shetty were seen having a conversation. Rakhi is the sanchalak. Rakhi has a plan. She tells Shamita, "As the contestants will be busy fighting, I will distract them and keep them busy. Chori karke chupa lena pointing at Shamita's bust. Shamita is wondering how will she hide all the things inside her bra. Rakhi then says, "Bhagwaan nein kuch diya na diya ho, humko fixed tijoriyaan di hain." Shamita replies, "Rakhi, I love you."

Rakhi has already made it to the finale as she won the ticket to finale last week. She is one of the strongest contestants in the house. Rakhi's husband Ritesh is also a part of the show. In a past interview to BollywoodLife, she had expressed her desire to be on Bigg Boss 15 along with her husband. She had stated, "I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn't leave his wife like this after getting married."

Rakhi is constantly seen give tips to Ritesh on the show. He doesn't like Rakhi doing that and wants to play his own game.