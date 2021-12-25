RRR is one of the most anticipated films. The team of the film – Jr NTR, , and S. S. Rajamouli will be seen on Bigg Boss 15. In a new promo, they can be seen interacting with host . Jr NTR and Ran Charan are seen trying to teach him the Natu Natu step. He is seen crying as he feels it’s too tough. The eventually do make him dance, and we think he did it pretty well. Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt parties the night with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and family – view INSIDE pics

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of RRR, the meker had opened up about the expectations people have from him. He had said, "If you look deeply, the audience is not waiting for another Baahubali, they are waiting for the same kind of experience that they got in Bahubali. I know the pressure is immense. The moment the audience comes into the theater, they will see what the film has to offer, and not the expectations due to Baahubali. I'm sure, they will be invested in the story. If you believe on your core story-telling, you don't need to worry about the language. Language is just a medium of communication, words are small bridges, it's just the visuals that tell you the story."

He had added, "I have this character played by Ajay Sir (Ajay Devgn). I neither approached him because I have a long relationship with him, nor did I approach him to make it a North-South combination. I approached him because he suited the character the most. I called him, gave him a 15-minute narration, and things fell into place. Of course, commercials are important, but it depends mostly on the story. I have to admit that I couldn't ignore the box-office expectations after Baahubali as people expect that ssort of performance again, but I couldn't only think about it. I had to focus on a story that people could relate to. If that works, everything else falls into place."