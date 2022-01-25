Umar Riaz might have been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house, but he continues to grab headlines. He took to social media to share some shirtless pics and fans are swooning over his shirtless body. ‘OMG UMAR IS SHIRTLESS’ is trending on social media. “Haye Garmi,” wrote a fan. Another fan commented, “Why r u so attractive @realumarriaz?” Read another comment, “Temperature is so high today.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans call Karan Kundrra a winner after seeing him handle Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and RJs tough questions with maturity – read tweets
Meanwhile, there were some rumours doing the rounds which said Umar was dating a girl named Manpreet Kaur. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Umar admitted that they are friends. He said they like each other’s posts on social media but said that they are not dating each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 114, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant admits her marriage with husband Ritesh is illegal
