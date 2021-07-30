Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Aastha Gill confirmed to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

Bigg Boss 15 OTT version is going to air from August 8, 2021. The streaming platform has confirmed that a singer is going to enter inside the house. In all probability, it looks like Aastha Gill is going inside. Voot Select has teased fans with a confirmed hint that a singer is going on the show. Aastha Gill is supposed to be one of the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 who are going along with two other people. The Buzz singer is known for her work in the Punjabi industry. She is also very close to rapper Badshah. Aastha Gill put up a brave show on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Aastha Gill, Raqesh Bapat, Rohit Reddy, Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal and more to participate in Karan Johar's show? Check complete list of contestants

The OTT version will be aired from August 8, 2021 on Voot Select. A number of names are floating around. They include Raqesh Bapat, Riddhima Pandit, Neha Marda, Maera Mishra and others. Talking about the TV version, it will start later. This time, the show is as long as six months. Salman Khan will take over from September. Voot Select will provide a very interactive opportunity to fans of the show. They have made space for them in the red zone of the house.

So, will we see Aastha Gill as the first contestant inside. It looks like that's the case!