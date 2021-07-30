Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Aastha Gill, Raqesh Bapat, Rohit Reddy, Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal and more to participate in Karan Johar's show? Check complete list of contestants

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss seems to be very interesting. Before it hits the TV screens, Bigg Boss 15 will first appear on OTT channel VOOT Select. The show will run on OTT for six weeks and then move to Television. While it has been confirmed that Karan Johar will host the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 and Salman Khan will be the host on TV, there is a lot is suspense over the contestants of the show. Now, a new list with names such as Divya Agarwal, Rohit Reddy, Aastha Gill and others has come to light. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, July 24, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain win locket from Rohit Shetty

As posted by a Twitter handle BiggBoss_Tak, among the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 OTT are Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Panit and Neha Marda. Those who are almost confirmed are, "RaqeshBapat, AasthaGill, AashikaBhatia, RohitReddy and NehaMalik." Further the list also states that the makers are in talks with stars like Tony Kakkar, Maera Mishra and Brent Goble but nothing is finalised yet.

Well, for a few weeks now, several names of celebrities are coming to fore as the alleged participants of Bigg Boss 15. But nothing can be confirmed until the makers make the official announcement. We are waiting!

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Mallika Sherawat was approached to be a part of the show. A source informed SpotboyE, "Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six long weeks and was supposed to stay like a contestant but with special powers. As she will be on a secret task assigned by Bigg Boss. Though the actress was keen on doing the show she didn’t want to be a contestant on the show. And hence she turned down the offer again.”