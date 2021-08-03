Bigg Boss OTT: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Manasvi Vashist's entry put on hold two hours prior to his entry in quarantine facility; blame it on 'creative call'

The buzz around the OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 is immense and why wouldn't it be? It is one of the most controversial shows ever on Indian Television. This time the buzz is more as the show will first air on OTT platform VOOT for six weeks before moving to Television. The OTT version will be hosted by . Now, fans are eager to know about the contestants of the show. is among the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. It was being reported that actor Manasvi Vashist is also entering the show. But there seem be to some last minute changes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar chooses BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his inmates; wishes to be trapped in the house without their phones

As reported by SpotboyE, his participation has been put on hold. The actor reportedly got informed of these last minute changes two hours prior to his entry into the quarantine facility. A source told the portal, "Manasvi who was supposed to get quarantined, last evening was informed two hours before he left his house to get quarantined that his participation has been put on hold due to a creative call." Sharing that actor is a little upset, the source also said that he was pretty excited to be a part of Bigg Bos OTT. The actor is hoping that there is a change in the decision and gets to be a part of the show. Source said, "Yes, Manasvi is a little upset with the last minute decision taken by the creatives. He was all excited to be a part of this exciting show. And he was aware his fans and people were supporting him and excited to be part of Bigg Boss. He is still hoping that the decision changes and he is open to be part of the show even in the future. But till then he is being extremely positive in doing some good work."

Yesterday, BollywoodLife had exclusively informed you that the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT will be put under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai. An RT PCR test will be carried out on August 6 and the contestants will enter the house on August 7. The show premieres on August 8.