Bigg Boss 15 finale was held yesterday. Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner. Well, the show might be over but the reactions continue. Many fans are still shocked over her victory. Fans of Pratik Sehajpal (who was the runner up) and Karan Kundrra (who came 3rd) are in disbelief. OUR WINNER KARAN is trending on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Even accepted that he gained more than 50% vote ... Whole india was in shock... Bcz they voted for him..There was no competition ..He was nd always will be the one sided winner..OUR WINNER KARAN KARAN EARNED US.” Another fan wrote, “I'm loving the people who are giving their all today. We are not about the show, but about the person.KARAN EARNED US OUR WINNER KARAN.” Read another comment, “Come back with a bang !!!!!!!CHAMP OUR WINNER KARAN.” Another fan wrote, “I like the maturity of #KaranKundrraSquad that we are calling him OUR WINNER KARAN. Not like some desperate fandoms who are selfmade winner. I know hamare sath galat hua hai. Fir bhi we are not behav -ing like sour looser. Seriously we are best fandom because our ideal is best.” Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal all set to give previous hunks like Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri a run for their money; These 5 clicks are proof

Even Salman Khan accepted that he gained more than 50% vote ... Whole india was in shock... Bcz they voted for him.. There was no competition .. He was nd always will be the one sided winner.. OUR WINNER KARAN KARAN EARNED US pic.twitter.com/jAmyzOOpoJ — Tweet Girl ? (@soumali_sarkar) January 31, 2022

I'm loving the people who are giving their all today. We are not about the show, but about the person. KARAN EARNED US

OUR WINNER KARAN — Shipra (@shiptothesky) January 31, 2022

Come back with a bang !!!!!!!CHAMP

???

OUR WINNER KARAN BELOVED WINNERS TEJRAN #KaranKundrra@kkundrra#TejRan a — shaz (@Shaziya89518900) January 31, 2022

I like the maturity of #KaranKundrraSquad that we are calling him OUR WINNER KARAN. Not like some desperate fandoms who are selfmade winner. I know hamare sath galat hua hai. Fir bhi we are not behav -ing like sour looser. Seriously we are best fandom because our ideal is best. — Bhavanamishra (@Bhavana63048253) January 31, 2022

You didn’t lose anything. They lost you. They don’t deserve you. You won heats and audience love. KARAN EARNED US OUR WINNER KARAN — Naaj ? (@NJ_KK24) January 31, 2022

Look at this guys OUR WINNER KARAN

KARAN EARNED US pic.twitter.com/89bR2NJrIY — mr_kamble (@kamble23aakesh) January 31, 2022

Well, it seems Karan has a loyal fan following and his fans are quite supportive. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra left in tears after losing out the trophy? An insider spills the beans [Exclusive]