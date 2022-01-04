Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale again got into a fight during the Ticket To Finale task on Bigg Boss 15. Abhijit was seen using some cuss words for Pratik Sehajpal in his attempt to bring out some expressions from the latter. This didn't go down well with Devoleena. She went to Abhijit and asked him, "task ke bahane kya gandagi faila raha tha" (what filth are you spreading on the pretext of the task?). And all hell broke loose.

Abhijit got quite upset with Devoleena charging at him for the things he said to Pratik. He then replied to Devoleena, "Mujhe tujhse baat nahi karni" (I don't want to talk to you). To which Devoleena said, "Ek number ka gandagi hai tu" (you are filthy). She adds: "One must spit on you." Later, she spat on him.

The argument between them crossed all limits and both tried to go physical. Other housemates including Bigg Boss intervened to stop them from fighting. Abhijit called her 'bandariya' and she replied, "Tu bandar hai" (you are a monkey). Devoleena even used some bad words for his parents and he stopped her from doing so.

Rashami Desai asked Devoleena, "Why do you go to him and all this happens?" Pratik Sahajpal also tried to calm Devoleena but all in vain. He then shouted at her, "Are you stupid?" She got even more infuriated and locked herself inside the washroom and started breaking things.

Devoleena's behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house has made netizens wonder about her overall personality. Take a look.

After seeing her behaviour in today’s episode anyone can feel Pratik is better than both of them. At least #RashmiDesai is calm at some point bt #DevoleenaBhattacharjee she is breaking things, shouting, using bad words at #Bichukle that’s shown other side of actors in real life — Akhil (@Akhil_141) January 3, 2022

Bc pagal wagal hai kya ye ladki #DevoleenaBhattacharjee — Jhalla (@nykmayank) January 3, 2022

I think #DevoleenaBhattacharjee needs a strongest medicine ryt now she really needs it. I don't know what is his problem with #AbhijitBichukale #dumboleena ????fakest bi*** — Vivek (@Vivek18413560) January 3, 2022

Agree but the way #DevoleenaBhattacharjee was showing anger it shows that why we the people who make such kind of people famous & after seeing real face in #BB15 still people follow them & common who fight like this to anyone & after breaking so many item in bathroom — Akhil (@Akhil_141) January 3, 2022

No man!! Never. #DevoleenaBhattacharjee is a psycho. I am shocked that this woman played gopi babu. — Shivani.. (@ShibaniP4) January 3, 2022

The way #DevoleenaBhattacharjee behaved with Shehnaz and Sid in Bb13...... I must say she's not a normal girl.

Pratik is enough to solve his issue. Why she's keep interfering between his matters ?

She's not normal...... Not at all. ? — none (@TriptiT10403892) January 3, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.