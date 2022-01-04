Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale again got into a fight during the Ticket To Finale task on Bigg Boss 15. Abhijit was seen using some cuss words for Pratik Sehajpal in his attempt to bring out some expressions from the latter. This didn't go down well with Devoleena. She went to Abhijit and asked him, "task ke bahane kya gandagi faila raha tha" (what filth are you spreading on the pretext of the task?). And all hell broke loose.
Abhijit got quite upset with Devoleena charging at him for the things he said to Pratik. He then replied to Devoleena, "Mujhe tujhse baat nahi karni" (I don't want to talk to you). To which Devoleena said, "Ek number ka gandagi hai tu" (you are filthy). She adds: "One must spit on you." Later, she spat on him.
The argument between them crossed all limits and both tried to go physical. Other housemates including Bigg Boss intervened to stop them from fighting. Abhijit called her 'bandariya' and she replied, "Tu bandar hai" (you are a monkey). Devoleena even used some bad words for his parents and he stopped her from doing so.
Rashami Desai asked Devoleena, "Why do you go to him and all this happens?" Pratik Sahajpal also tried to calm Devoleena but all in vain. He then shouted at her, "Are you stupid?" She got even more infuriated and locked herself inside the washroom and started breaking things.
Devoleena's behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house has made netizens wonder about her overall personality. Take a look.
