Bigg Boss 15 makers have adopted some drastic measures to increase the sinking TRPs of the show. Now, the top five names are out. People are extremely surprised to see that Umar Riaz is not there. The young man has been playing a consistent game inside the house. Also, his content has been little diverse as compared to what has been given by Pratik Sehajpal. Outside, Parag Tyagi, Srishty Rode and Bandgi Kalra have been supporting Umar Riaz. Now, Pratik and Nishant are in the top five. Angry Parag Tyagi tweeted, "It’s sad to see Only 2 deserving candidates in top 5 @realsehajpal & nishant. Wondering where is @realumarriaz who has given his heart & soul. Wondering what does a contestant needs to show? #fake romance or family reunion? Don’t worry @realumarriaz u have audiences support.." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a savage comment for Umar Riaz's haters on the show; asks, 'Sab ka pichwada kyun jal raha hai'

It’s sad to see Only 2 deserving candidates in top 5 @realsehajpal & nishant. Wondering where is @realumarriaz who has given his heart & soul. Wondering what does a contestant needs to show? #fake romance or family reunion? Don’t worry @realumarriaz u have audiences support.. — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) November 23, 2021

Now, people are kind of surprised as people remember how badly Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala fought during Bigg Boss 13. They started off as good friends but slowly things deteriorated between them. Towards the end, the fights were rather nasty. Later, Shefali said that the fights were a thing of the past, and she holds no grudges. Umar Riaz also thanked Parag Tyagi for his kind words on the show. Just look at the reaction of Himanshi Khurana on the same. It is a priceless.. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal get evicted, let's take a look at jodis who made a lot of moolah post their exit – view pics

Rishto ke bhi roop badlte hai......? — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) November 24, 2021

Shefali Jariwala has maintained that she is still very close to Himanshi and treats her like a younger sister. Well, it is nice to see how equations have changed after a couple of years! Also Read - Diwali 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and other TV celebs celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends – view posts