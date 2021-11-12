Bigg Boss 15 has seen the elimination of Afsana Khan. The singer was told to leave the show after she got a terrible panic attack. In her somewhat weak state, she said a lot of terrible stuff. Later, Afsana Khan picked up a knife and tried to harm herself. This created a sense of panic in everyone. Umar Riaz tried his best to control her. Things got out of hand and Bigg Boss called Afsana Khan to the confession room. Later, crew members were reportedly sent inside to bring her out. Afsana Khan's elimination has left fans with mixed reactions. They have pointed out how Devoleena Bhattacharjee was kept inside even after she had an extreme reaction in Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans bash makers for expelling Afsana Khan; trend WE WANT AFSANA BACK on Twitter

They also said that not a word was said to Simba Nagpal who pushed Umar Riaz and called him a terrorist. Even Karan Kundrra was not schooled for what he did with Pratik Sehajpal. A lot of people have come out in support of Afsana Khan on social media. Parag Tyagi lashed out at Shamita Shetty for being critical of Afsana Khan's mental health when she was clearly triggered. This is what he tweeted...

Thank you bigg boss for showing @ShamitaShetty’s true colour.. maam pls don’t forget u don’t come from high society , now if u got an opportunity to live a good life doesn’t allow u to demean afsana or anyone.. — Parag Tyagi (@imParagTyagi) November 11, 2021

Shamita showing middle finger to #UmarRiaz in todays episode. She talks in a very disrespectful way. Go to hell. All apart she comments on someone's mental health. Afsana has issues is evident. But Makers Host Alwyas Favoriusm Shamita @ColorsTV @BiggBoss@deepak30000 — Krutika Rao (@Krutika_rao1) November 11, 2021

A lot of people are upset with how the makers come across as being openly biased towards Shamita Shetty. This has been going on for weeks now. Let us see if Afsana Khan makes a comeback or not in the coming days.