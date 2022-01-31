Bigg Boss 15 found its winner in Tejasswi Prakash. Needless to say, people are very upset with the decision of the channel. The actress' game on the show was extremely one-dimensional. Fans are cheering for the first runners-up Pratik Sehajpal. Well, the young man was seen leaving the after-party with his good friend Akasa Singh. The two left the sets in the wee hours of the morning. Pratik Sehajpal looked too exhausted and a person had to hold his hand while escorting him to the car. Akasa Singh drove him home. The runners-up was mobbed by all the paps and fans present there. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Shehnaaz Gill's performance to Pratik Sehajpal losing the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash – Check the BEST and WORST moments from the GRAND FINALE

Fans are going gaga over how they look so good together and so on. Akasa Singh told reporters that he will forever be her winner. The two are surely setting BFF goals. On the show, Pratik Sehajpal was sure he would not start any love angle. But let us see how their friendship evolves outside.

Aawweee……… #Prakasa everyone just love seeing you two together, be together always, perfect for each other, mast kamaal@dhamaal jodi @PrernaSehajpal @AkasaSing https://t.co/CdQgA9ZHDY — Seema (@AmzinglyAmaze) January 31, 2022

And he shared her story! Some friendships are truly beyond all the slander and hate on social media! Thanks to the most real people on BB15, the world still believes in real friendships #Prakasa always triumphs. Bring out the best in eachother as always! Wishing u both love ❤️? pic.twitter.com/ag1grA32A0 — Sophia (@Sophia25288166) January 31, 2022

Well, this is one friendship we are surely rooting for. Fans were moved by the look of disappointment on his face when he lost the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash. Well done Pratik Sehajpal!