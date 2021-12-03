With the entry of wild card contestants, Bigg Boss 15 house seems to have woken up. Fights and drama have become a regular in the house. As Bigg Boss gave a task to the contestants, we saw a massive fight break out between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. He got all physical where we saw Karan Kundrra charging towards Pratik. Tejasswi came to Karan's defense and accused Pratik of inappropriate touching. Pratik then had an emotional moment and was seen in tears. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee BRUTALLY trolled for her jugnu dance; fans call her 'bandri', say 'nose job karwa lo didi' – watch

While talking to Pratik, Tejasswi talks about inappropriate touching. She says she has even taken his slap. "Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain. Thappad tak pade hue hain," Tejasswi says. Later, we see Pratik crying and wondering till what extent the madness can go. He says, "Mere ko rona aa raha hai, kya karoon (I feel like crying) and to what extent can this go? I just want to know that." In the promo, we also see Nishant Bhat crying. and will be at loggerheads. Check out the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee holding grudges against Shamita Shetty over her 'who is she' remark? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by biggboss15 (@biggboss1551)

This is not the first time that Pratik and Karan Kundrra got into a fight. Earlier, during a task, Pratik accused Karan of kicking him while the latter denied it. KK also asked Pratik to check the cameras to prove himself right. Pratik says, "Mentor tu tha mera, yahan tu ekdum ghatiya hai, thu hai thu.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Kick out Devoleena Bhattacharjee' demand viewers as they pour in support for Shamita Shetty – read tweets