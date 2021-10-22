Though everyone says that they do not like him, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal is the hot topic of conversation. People are either discussing him or his method of playing the game. Today, everyone told Nishant Bhat that he had gone overboard in being supportive of his friend, and he would lose favour with the rest inside the house. Pratik Sehajpal was pinned down on the ground by Karan Kundrra during the task. He told Nishant Bhat that he was not complaining but he is shocked to see that Karan Kundrra did not even apologize even once. He said that Zeeshan Khan was sent out of Bigg Boss OTT due to one push. Fans are trending Lone Warrior Pratik seeing the attitude of others towards Pratik. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 19, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra tells Akasa that Pratik is being selfish
Tomorrow, we will again see that Jay Bhanushali tries to stop Pratik Sehajpal from getting inside the main house. But now everyone will eventually get in, and we will see the usual drama of Bigg Boss. Pratik Sehajpal is surely making a lot of noise and might just finish in the top five. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra REVEALS he wants to get married; says, 'I don’t want to be 55-60 and not...'
