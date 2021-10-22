Though everyone says that they do not like him, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal is the hot topic of conversation. People are either discussing him or his method of playing the game. Today, everyone told Nishant Bhat that he had gone overboard in being supportive of his friend, and he would lose favour with the rest inside the house. Pratik Sehajpal was pinned down on the ground by Karan Kundrra during the task. He told Nishant Bhat that he was not complaining but he is shocked to see that Karan Kundrra did not even apologize even once. He said that Zeeshan Khan was sent out of Bigg Boss OTT due to one push. Fans are trending Lone Warrior Pratik seeing the attitude of others towards Pratik. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 19, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra tells Akasa that Pratik is being selfish

I have seen Pratik's any other show except #BiggBoss15 I don’t know how he was in those shows & don’t care either. I like Pratik here & will support him. #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal #PratikSehajpaI #PratikFam — Pratik fan (@Dreamy87143573) October 21, 2021

Strength of #PratikSehajpal ? NEVER GIVE UP. That's what he did during the task. He continued playing & gave his best without caring any result LONE WARRIOR PRATIK#BiggBoss15 #BB15#BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss@EndemolShineIND — Shaun ? (@Shaun_Rulex) October 21, 2021

Public knows who is right and who is wrong. Now I don't want Salman sasta chacha chudhari ko kuch bole ya Jay ko bole ya Teja ko bole ya kisi ko bhi bole. I just want Wo #PratikSehajpaI ko appreciate kare

Isse Pratik ka game strong hoga baki Overconfidence ka barbaad#BiggBoss15 https://t.co/jQruEo5NmO — Vintage Dhoni ?? (@Drama_Queens___) October 21, 2021

#ChuranChundra is Fattu who plays game in group & always needs alliance to do anything even single task. Let that Fattu play with his so called gang LONE WARRIOR PRATIK#BiggBoss15 #BB15#BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss@EndemolShineIND — Shaun ? (@Shaun_Rulex) October 21, 2021

Big Announcement : I have decided to support #PratikSehajpal in #BB15 Although I was not his biggest fan in OTT but I am liking his game in #BiggBoss15 . He will be my first priority LONE WARRIOR PRATIK — MAHAK TALREJA. ? (@CuteSwe41811941) October 21, 2021

#JayBhanushali ke apne reasons hai n I respect that but inn sab meh I felt too bad for #PratikSehajpal this boy never gives up, he kept trying till the end… akele hi sahi, task karta raha… too good ?????? @ColorsTV #BIggBoss15 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 21, 2021

Kundra was bewildered when Nishant said, 'Tum logon ne bhi nomination task ko sahi se nahi kiya toh phir how come you all are right & #PratikSehajpal is wrong?' Well said Nishant?#PratikIsTheBoss #BBKingPratik #PratikFam #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Hayat #PratikFam (@hayatsarah19) October 21, 2021

Tomorrow, we will again see that Jay Bhanushali tries to stop Pratik Sehajpal from getting inside the main house. But now everyone will eventually get in, and we will see the usual drama of Bigg Boss. Pratik Sehajpal is surely making a lot of noise and might just finish in the top five. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra REVEALS he wants to get married; says, 'I don’t want to be 55-60 and not...'